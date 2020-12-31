From bummer to boom: 2020 was the year to be outside

Spring 2020

Cycling took an early lead in the race as health officials suggested outdoor recreation be done either solo or in small groups. U.S. bicycle sales, including indoor bikes, helmets, and other accessories, exceeded $1 billion in April — up 75% from the previous year. Typical April sales are between $550 and $575 million.

“At the end of February/early March, we got hammered,” Chris Cawthra of Bull Moose Cycles in Twin Falls said. “People’s stimulus checks showed up and it went crazy.”

Following the cyclists’ lead, yoga sessions started to be held outside or virtually, hiking trails became more popular, boating on the Snake River gained heavy interest, and state parks saw early influxes of out-of-state visitors as the outdoors became a refuge for seasoned veterans and curious newbies alike.

The Gemstone Climbing Center saw a slow return of clients after restrictions were lifted.

“I did not notice a huge peak in the yoga and fitness classes in May,” yoga instructor and manager Kim DePew said. “It took a time for people to feel safe and come back.”