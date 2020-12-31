From bummer to boom: 2020 was the year to be outside

Just like every other aspect of life, outdoor recreation in 2020 was unlike any other year. But it wasn’t just because of the pandemic.
Three wildfires threatened or burned recreational areas, there were numerous cancellations of outdoor-based events and trying to purchase outdoor gear was like trying to find a needle in a haystack
But adventure lovers adapted quickly, enjoying the outside differently than previous years, and in doing so, may have started new trends for the great outdoors.
Here’s a season-by-season look back at 2020’s Magic Valley outdoor scene.
Winter 2020
On March 6, the temperature at Sun Valley Mountain Resort rose to 52 degrees. While skiing the spring-conditions on a tour of the resort’s planned expansion, chit chat on the chairlift about a pandemic was hyperbole — no one expected the season to end just 12 days later. Yet that’s what happened, and by late March, all four Magic Valley area ski resorts were closed as Blaine County residents felt the first wave of the pandemic. Outdoor recreation had been put on hold.
However, as the snow melted early and winter faded, spring sprung a consumer buying frenzy, a trend in recreational sports not seen since the 1980s. Furthermore, Idaho remained open longer than some western states as the pandemic progressed. Small but noticeable influxes to outdoor activities began with spring’s arrival.
Spring 2020
Cycling took an early lead in the race as health officials suggested outdoor recreation be done either solo or in small groups. U.S. bicycle sales, including indoor bikes, helmets, and other accessories, exceeded $1 billion in April — up 75% from the previous year. Typical April sales are between $550 and $575 million.
“At the end of February/early March, we got hammered,” Chris Cawthra of Bull Moose Cycles in Twin Falls said. “People’s stimulus checks showed up and it went crazy.”
Following the cyclists’ lead, yoga sessions started to be held outside or virtually, hiking trails became more popular, boating on the Snake River gained heavy interest, and state parks saw early influxes of out-of-state visitors as the outdoors became a refuge for seasoned veterans and curious newbies alike.
The Gemstone Climbing Center saw a slow return of clients after restrictions were lifted.
“I did not notice a huge peak in the yoga and fitness classes in May,” yoga instructor and manager Kim DePew said. “It took a time for people to feel safe and come back.”
Down on the water, AWOL Adventure Sports experienced a couple of different problems. First, cancellations of zip line tours and subsequent refunds to customers who booked them at the Centennial Park location rattled owner Paul Melni enough to say he thought the shop might not make it into the summer. But once the restrictions lifted in May, business boomed and Melni said they sold out all of their kayaks by the second week of June.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to be open and then the restrictions lifted and it blew up,” Melni said.
Summer 2020
As spring waned and summer waxed, people continued recreating, even as doing so in large gatherings was ill-advised. Outdoor races and series were examined closely by their promoters. Races such as the Spudman Triathlon, River Dash Kayathlon, Spirit of Magic Valley Half Marathon, and Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League race series canceled while other further-out-in-summer events like the MotherStubber, Cycle Magic Valley, Falls2Falls and Pomerelle Pounder DH scheduled cautiously and were either held virtually or with restrictions.
“We had lower enrollments this year so we had to make some adjustments to justify the expenses,” Jaime Tigue, MaVTEC manager and race organizer of the MotherStubber and Falls2Falls, said.
In contrast, individual outdoor activities like kayaking saw increases in overall business. AWOL’s numbers from 2019 versus 2020 reflected the pandemic’s influx noticeably. In 2019, 6% of their customers were from California. In 2020, that rose to 11%. Utah customers rose from 8% to 14%.
“We had more tourists than we’ve ever had,” Melni said. “The biggest influx was from Utah, mostly Salt Lake City people. We became an outdoor mecca. A lot more from California too. Our area was the place to be.”
Unfortunately, not all the summer outdoors news was good. Summer’s heat cooked the Magic Valley and three wildfires burned out portions of Auger Falls Park, Soldier Mountain Ski Resort and the South Hills. On Aug. 5, the Phillips Fire north of Fairfield was reported, on Sept. 12 the Badger Fire began in the South Hills, and on the last day of summer, September 21, a small grass fire started in Auger Falls Park.
In Camas County, Soldier Mountain Ski Area experienced a catastrophe in the form of the Phillips Fire. The fire burned a few hundred acres on the ski area’s property, 24 hours before their planned grand opening of a newly constructed down-hill mountain bike park on Aug. 6.
“Let’s just say that the only thing that isn’t wiped out is the main lodge,” Soldier Mountain general manager Paul Alden said. “We paid for the place on Thursday and it burned down on Friday.”
The Badger Fire burned over 90,000 acres, torching the ground over several ATV, hiking, biking and equestrian trails in the Third and Harrington Fork drainages. Several patches of hunting ground at higher elevations in zone 54 were also burned, cutting into hunting season, forcing some hunters to alter their plans or rain check their tags.
“The fire up high burned very patchily, some-what of a mosaic...,” Terry Thompson with Idaho Department of Fish and Game said, “...so in the long term the fire up high is going to benefit wildlife, but down in the low country where it burned really hot, it’s going to take years and years to recover back into conditions prefire.”
Lastly, a small grass fire at the western end of Auger Falls Park torched six to 15 acres of land. Luckily the fire was put out quickly and with the help of an unusual natural fire line in the flow trail Tristan’s Trail.
“It is sad to see it burn,” Ty Greaves, Tristan’s brother, said after touring the burn area a few days later. “But the burn should give new opportunities to rebuild the already laid trails better in the future.”
Autumn 2020
In the southernmost area of the Magic Valley, vandals spray painted graffiti on Camp Rock in the City of Rocks National Preserve in June, however, the ‘City’ and its sister park Castle Rocks State Park remained extremely busy.
“It felt like these small parks out here were like Yellowstone,” Park Superintendent Wallace Keck said. “This year the roads were lined up and down constantly.”
And the numbers showed it.
Park visitors camped, climbed and hiked their way to the tune of 204,188 visits, 2,500 more visitors each month in September to November 2020 than in the same time frame in 2019.
As snow began gracing the slopes of the high country once again, skiers and boarders have taken to the four Magic Valley ski resorts — albeit recreating in a modified, masked up version of last year — once again.
Looking ahead to 2021
“I can’t answer for other studios, but right now my yoga classes are doing very well,” DePew said.
“Spring break is less than 90 days a way, and if California remains on lock down and if Idaho stays open, we are planning for an early zip lining season,” Melni said.
“I think we will definitely see a continuation (from 2020), and we have a waiting list for bikes,” Spoke and Wheel Bike Shop owner Lee Greer said.
“The burn should give new opportunities to rebuild the already laid trails better in the future,” Greaves said.
“Future plans could include adding a possible alert system, like colors, to notify visitors of how busy the park is,” Keck said.