Friends remember man killed in rock climbing accident

“About once every generation, someone comes along and does a lot for climbing in Idaho,” said Bob Boyles, a fellow climber who met Kevin on a trip to Mt. Borah in 2011. “In the 2000s … (it was) Kevin.”

Kevin completed several routes in the Lost River Range that have yet to be repeated — on the east face of Mt. Borah, the north face of Sacajawea, and the east face of Mt. Idaho, according to Tom Lopez, founder of Idaho: A Climbing Guide.

“Kevin was one of Idaho’s best and most active climbers,” Lopez wrote in a memorial post on his website.

Boyles said Kevin had an interest in the Lost River Range.

“It’s not the beautiful granite of the Sawtooths,” Boyles said. “It’s limestone. The big faces, they’re generally pretty dangerous — loose rock, hard to find anchors, just a fairly tough range.”

Kevin was also fascinated with Idaho’s rock climbing history. He would interview other climbers for tips and route ideas, Boyles said, and he would share that information on the Idaho Summits message board. Kevin also started a Facebook group for Lost River Range climbs. Several members of the group shared memories of Kevin there upon hearing of his death.