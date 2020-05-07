Friends of Idaho State Parks start fundraiser to repair vandalism at City of Rocks National Reserve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALMO — The Friends of Idaho State Parks released a statement Wednesday that will initiate a fund to pay for the restoration of graffiti damage at City of Rocks National Reserve, where vandals in late April defaced historic signatures of pioneers who passed through in the mid-1800s.

The project page is available by going to the Friends group Facebook page, www.facebook.com/IdahoFriends. A link is also available on the City of Rocks park page at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.