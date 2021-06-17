Freedom Hall dedicated at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex

RUPERT — The City of Rupert, in partnership with Rupert Range and the Friends of the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex, recently completed the construction of a new multipurpose building at their shooting complex north of Rupert.

On Saturday, June 5, a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held, led by Rupert Mayor Michael Brown.

The addition of a large multipurpose building at the range had been envisioned for several years to provide space for hunter education and firearm safety classes as well as meeting space for other users. The building was funded by the City of Rupert along with grants from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Friends of the National Rifle Association in addition to countless volunteer hours from Rupert Range Inc. and the Friends of the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex, which helped with construction.

The Rupert Shooting Complex is a public shooting range with free admission. The Shooting Complex houses 15 lanes devoted to pistol shooting, six lanes devoted to rifle shooting, solid shooting benches with seats, a steel pistol range, and a shotgun range.