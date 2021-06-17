 Skip to main content
Freedom Hall dedicated at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex
Freedom Hall dedicated at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex

Freedom Hall dedication

Rupert Mayor Michael Brown cuts the ribbon at the dedication of Freedom Hall funded in part by IDFG range grants at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex in June 2021

 COURTESY IDFG

RUPERT — The City of Rupert, in partnership with Rupert Range and the Friends of the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex, recently completed the construction of a new multipurpose building at their shooting complex north of Rupert.

On Saturday, June 5, a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held, led by Rupert Mayor Michael Brown.

The addition of a large multipurpose building at the range had been envisioned for several years to provide space for hunter education and firearm safety classes as well as meeting space for other users. The building was funded by the City of Rupert along with grants from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Friends of the National Rifle Association in addition to countless volunteer hours from Rupert Range Inc. and the Friends of the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex, which helped with construction.

The Rupert Shooting Complex is a public shooting range with free admission. The Shooting Complex houses 15 lanes devoted to pistol shooting, six lanes devoted to rifle shooting, solid shooting benches with seats, a steel pistol range, and a shotgun range.

The shooting complex is open to the general public by appointment or on selected days and times when a certified range safety officer is present. During the summer months the range is typically open every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The range is generally closed during the winter months but may be reserved by scheduling a time through Rupert Range by visiting their website at rupertrange.com.

For more information about Hunter Education classes in the Rupert area contact the Magic Valley Region of the Idaho Fish and Game Department at 208-324-4359.

