BOISE — June 8 is Free Fishing Day, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game invites veteran and novice anglers of all ages — residents and nonresidents alike — to celebrate the day by fishing anywhere in Idaho without a license. Though fishing license requirements are suspended for this special day, all other rules such as limits or tackle restrictions remain in effect.
Lack of fishing experience is no excuse. At many locations, you don’t even need a rod, tackle or bait. Just show up and Fish and Game employees and volunteers will loan you gear and show you how to catch a fish.
Magic Valley region events are as follows:
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond — 9 a.m. to noon. From Main Street in Hagerman, go south on U.S. Highway 30 about 3.7 miles. Turn east on the dirt road at the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery sign to enter the Wildlife Management Area. Park on the left or across the Riley Creek Bridge to access multiple ponds using the non-motorized trails.
- Gavers Lagoon — 9 a.m. to noon. From U.S. Highway 20 in Blaine County, go 4.2 miles west of Picabo or 6.9 miles east of the Idaho Highway 75 intersection. Turn north onto Hayspur Hatchery Road and go 0.7 mile north to the pond.
- Freedom Park Pond — 8 a.m. to noon in Burley.
To see all the state events, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/free-fishing-day-june-8.
For exact locations, go to the Free Fishing Day map page at idfggis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Viewer/index.html?appid=0864863477474b84b13ee51c4e848ca8.
Fish and Game will stock trout in select locations before the event to increase your chances of landing a fish. To find out where the fish trucks have been lately, go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.
