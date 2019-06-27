BOISE — Winners of the Idaho Super Hunt have been contacted for the first drawing. State law prohibits Idaho Department of Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners, but results by species and number of tags drawn by hunters from each state are as follows:
- Eight deer — five Idaho, two Washington and one Oregon
- Eight elk — four Idaho, one each Montana, California, Utah and Vermont
- Eight pronghorn — five Idaho, one each Nevada, California, Utah and Washington
- One moose — Utah
- One Super Hunt Combo — Utah
Of the 66,116 entries in the first drawing, 24,548 were for eight deer tags, 21,545 were for eight elk tags, 4,841 were for eight pronghorn tags, 9,706 were for one moose tag and 5,476 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo which includes a tag for each of the four species.
Super Hunt winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose — including general hunts and controlled hunts — in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.
Hunters have a second chance to win a Super Hunt tag this year. The entry period for the second drawing goes through Aug. 10 when tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose, and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn. Winners of the second drawing will be notified by Aug. 20.
To enter the next drawings, call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov or visit any license vendor or Fish and Game office.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.
