Foundation begins $1.6 million program in Sawtooth National Forrest

KETCHUM — In partnership with the Sawtooth National Forest, the National Forest Foundation has announce the Sawtooth Rivers to Peaks Treasured Landscape site, a brand new, five-year initiative designed to improve the region's forest health, restore rivers and promote socially and ecologically sustainable recreation.

Through the Treasured Landscapes, Unforgettable Experiences program, the National Forest Foundation is working to secure and invest $1.6 million over the next five years into key public land projects in the Ketchum Ranger District and the Sawtooth National Recreation areas. Funds will be invested back into the local community to benefit the national forest and increase local groups' capacity to remain involved with forest stewardship. Treasured Landscape sites are selected in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and approved by the foundation's National Forest Leadership Council and board of directors.

"The Sawtooth National Forest and all that these lands provide are the reason why many of us live here. It's about quality of life, and we're lucky to be able to call this our backyard," board member Aimee Christensen said. "We've seen that we can't just assume this place will be this way forever, and protecting and restoring it takes work and investment. I am so pleased that NFF has selected the Sawtooth National Forest to invest in. It couldn't come at a better time."