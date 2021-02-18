Foundation begins $1.6 million program in Sawtooth National Forrest

KETCHUM — In partnership with the Sawtooth National Forest, the National Forest Foundation has announce the Sawtooth Rivers to Peaks Treasured Landscape site, a brand new, five-year initiative designed to improve the region's forest health, restore rivers and promote socially and ecologically sustainable recreation.
Through the Treasured Landscapes, Unforgettable Experiences program, the National Forest Foundation is working to secure and invest $1.6 million over the next five years into key public land projects in the Ketchum Ranger District and the Sawtooth National Recreation areas. Funds will be invested back into the local community to benefit the national forest and increase local groups' capacity to remain involved with forest stewardship. Treasured Landscape sites are selected in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and approved by the foundation's National Forest Leadership Council and board of directors.
"The Sawtooth National Forest and all that these lands provide are the reason why many of us live here. It's about quality of life, and we're lucky to be able to call this our backyard," board member Aimee Christensen said. "We've seen that we can't just assume this place will be this way forever, and protecting and restoring it takes work and investment. I am so pleased that NFF has selected the Sawtooth National Forest to invest in. It couldn't come at a better time."
The Sawtooth Rivers to Peaks site spans Hailey to Stanley and includes the Ketchum Ranger District and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Priority projects will focus on the restoration of rivers and wetlands, improved native forest and plant communities' resilience, maintenance of recreational infrastructure, and improved forest visitor stewardship. Examples include:
- Local reforestation, including on the Wood River Valley's Bald Mountain
- Restoring youth fishing access to Penny Lake
- Seeding and replanting after wildfire to recover wildlife habitat
- Improving trailheads and trail conditions to minimize impacts on natural resources, including an upgrade to the trail systems and parking in the Adam's Gulch area
- Relocating dispersed campsites that are adversely impacting rivers and wetlands
- Big Wood Travel Plan implementation
- Supporting local engagement in forest management through the facilitation of the 5B Restoration Coalition and Sawtooth Valley Wildland Fire Collaborative
"The Sawtooth National Forest draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from all over the world. 2020 was no exception," Kirk Flannigan, acting forest supervisor with the Sawtooth National Forest, said. "The forest saw extraordinarily high levels of use across the area. We continually strive to strike a balance between recreational enjoyment and preservation of natural places."
"We are looking forward to working with the National Forest Foundation in the years to come to update and maintain recreational infrastructure, restore our rivers and forests and continue to foster visitor stewardship," he said.
The National Forest Foundation has worked in partnership with the Sawtooth National Forest and local community since 2015, following the Beaver Creek Fire. To date, NFF has invested more than $350,000 into the area's National Forests. NFF convenes and facilitates the 5B Restoration Coalition and Bald Mountain Workgroup.