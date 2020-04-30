Forest Service Intermountain region issues a 10-person group size limit for outdoor recreation groups to help in easing closures of recreation sites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OGDEN, Utah — In a statement released Wednesday and in alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing, and to ensure health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the Intermountain Region issued a 10-person group size limit for outdoor recreation on National Forest System Lands in Idaho.

While this group size order may seem to place further restrictions on the recreating public, it may allow for National Forests to open some previously closed sites and can provide an alternative to closing sites where social distancing cannot be ensured.

“We greatly value the opportunity for people to use their public lands, and we fully recognize the connection people have with National Forests,” said Dave Rosenkrance, Deputy Regional Forester. “Our intent in issuing this group size order is not to reduce recreation opportunities, but in fact, this may allow us to open some sites that had been closed due to COVID-19, while ensuring the safety of our employees and the public.”