BOISE — Idaho is a big state with a diverse mix of habitats, elevations and climates, and it contains a variety of upland game birds. Upland bird populations can vary tremendously on an annual basis. Their health and numbers typically depend on favorable weather conditions which are often very localized.
That means upland game birds are tough to forecast on a statewide basis, except to say there’s ample opportunity for upland hunters to pursue a large variety of birds across myriad landscapes.
“Like many other years, hunting can vary widely geographically, but from a statewide perspective, I’m optimistic about this fall,” Jeff Knetter, upland game and migratory game bird coordinator, said in a statement. “Spring weather conditions were wetter than average which often times means excellent brood-rearing conditions.”
To provide an idea of what’s available this hunting season, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s wildlife biologists in each region have compiled an update of what they’re seeing and hearing on the ground with bird populations, so hunters can get a look at their favorite areas and quarries.
To see the statewide forecast, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/2019-upland-forecast-heres-what-hunting-looks-across-state.
