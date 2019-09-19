{{featured_button_text}}
Upland game bird forecast

Bird hunters in 2015 with their dogs, wearing hunter-orange vests.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Idaho is a big state with a diverse mix of habitats, elevations and climates, and it contains a variety of upland game birds. Upland bird populations can vary tremendously on an annual basis. Their health and numbers typically depend on favorable weather conditions which are often very localized.

That means upland game birds are tough to forecast on a statewide basis, except to say there’s ample opportunity for upland hunters to pursue a large variety of birds across myriad landscapes.

“Like many other years, hunting can vary widely geographically, but from a statewide perspective, I’m optimistic about this fall,” Jeff Knetter, upland game and migratory game bird coordinator, said in a statement. “Spring weather conditions were wetter than average which often times means excellent brood-rearing conditions.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To provide an idea of what’s available this hunting season, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s wildlife biologists in each region have compiled an update of what they’re seeing and hearing on the ground with bird populations, so hunters can get a look at their favorite areas and quarries.

To see the statewide forecast, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/2019-upland-forecast-heres-what-hunting-looks-across-state.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments