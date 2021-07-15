Forced to change: Drought is changing up the way fish are stocked across Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — It may seem obvious: Fish don’t like droughts.
Drought brings the twin challenges of lack of water and warmer water, two things Idaho’s cold-water fish don’t like.
The lack of water and added heat also pose challenges for fisheries managers who have thousands of hatchery-raised fish ready for stocking, but reservoirs being drained for thirsty crops and water warming up making them dangerous to trout.
Hatchery and fisheries managers are reporting that the drought and the recent heat wave are forcing them to find new locations or change up stocking schedules to accommodate thousands of fish.
“The most poignant example is Mackay Reservoir,” said Upper Snake Regional fisheries manager Brett High. “Our plans were to stock catchables every month of the summer, which we typically do. But with the reservoir level, we decided to … stock them in the river upstream where we’ve had complaints about low catch rates the previous few years.”
Water levels at Mackay Reservoir are at their lowest levels for July in 20 years.
“Up there it wasn’t water temperature, but water availability,” said Bryan Grant, fish hatchery complex manager for eastern Idaho, about Mackay Reservoir. “The reservoir right now is only at about 17%. The staff at the hatchery was showing up to places that they were normally stocking in mid-June, and it already looked like it was late August.”
Grant said about 4,500 catchable-size fish originally scheduled for Mackay Reservoir were stocked in upper Big Lost River streams.
High said eastern Idaho fisheries are doing better than other areas in the state, especially the Magic Valley Region where a fish salvage order was issued this week for Mormon Reservoir and Fish Creek Reservoir. A salvage order was issued for the stream out of the empty Magic Reservoir last month.
“These reservoirs were built for irrigation,” said Mike Peterson, fisheries manager for the Magic Valley Region. “Fishing is a secondary use. In a normal year, we would continue to stock fish in our normal rotation. A lot of these reservoirs we stopped stocking until the fall. But this fall we likely won’t put fish in them just because the water temperatures are not going to be suitable, and there will be super low pools.”
Orders from fish hatcheries are placed months in advance, and when the fish reach stocking size, they need to be moved out of the hatchery to make room for the next crop of fish being raised.
“The fish that are still being produced we’ve got to find new homes for,” Peterson said. “Currently we are having discussions with other regions to put fish in other water bodies potentially to become homes for these fish. Right now the Magic Valley Region is fairly limited.”
For southeast Idaho, the issue of changing up fish stocking is less about quantity of water and more about the temperature. Grant said hatcheries don’t like putting trout into water warmer than 70 degrees. While most of the upper Snake River area waters are cooler flowing streams or large reservoirs, a few community ponds, such as Becker Pond at Ryder Park can become extra warm. Pocatello area ponds have been impacted by the drought and the accompanying heatwave.
“We did alter our stocking,” said Carson Watkins, fisheries manager for Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “We realized a few weeks ago that things were getting pretty warm, and we would probably not be able to stock fish in August. … So we got most of our fish out earlier like around June instead.”
For hatchery managers, there is an urgency to get the fish out into regional waters.
“The last thing we want to do is hold onto our requested fish longer than we need to,” Grant said. “We want to make those fish accessible to the anglers.”
Because the drought is changing up the stocking situation, Grant recommends that anglers refer to Fish and Game’s online stocking records found in the “Fishing Planner.”
“Some of the places that folks are used to seeing stocked on a regular basis, we’re just not able to stock them like we normally would because the water is too warm,” he said. “That doesn’t mean those fish aren’t getting stocked somewhere.”
Meanwhile, some areas more suitable will be getting a bonus number of stocked fish, while others, because of the drought, will go lacking.
“The drought is affecting all of Idaho, not just southern Idaho,” Peterson said. “We have water bodies in northern Idaho that are super warm right now, and mountain streams that you wouldn’t expect that are getting high temperatures and are unsuitable for stocking trout.”