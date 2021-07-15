Forced to change: Drought is changing up the way fish are stocked across Idaho

For southeast Idaho, the issue of changing up fish stocking is less about quantity of water and more about the temperature. Grant said hatcheries don’t like putting trout into water warmer than 70 degrees. While most of the upper Snake River area waters are cooler flowing streams or large reservoirs, a few community ponds, such as Becker Pond at Ryder Park can become extra warm. Pocatello area ponds have been impacted by the drought and the accompanying heatwave.

“We did alter our stocking,” said Carson Watkins, fisheries manager for Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “We realized a few weeks ago that things were getting pretty warm, and we would probably not be able to stock fish in August. … So we got most of our fish out earlier like around June instead.”

For hatchery managers, there is an urgency to get the fish out into regional waters.

“The last thing we want to do is hold onto our requested fish longer than we need to,” Grant said. “We want to make those fish accessible to the anglers.”

Because the drought is changing up the stocking situation, Grant recommends that anglers refer to Fish and Game’s online stocking records found in the “Fishing Planner.”