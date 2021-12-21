For first time in nearly 5 decades, Pomerelle Mountain will be closed on Christmas Day

ALBION — Lack of staff and low early season snow levels have forced Pomerelle Mountain Ski Area to close on Christmas Day for the first time in 48 years.
"Our crew is very small in numbers this season and we are challenged to fully staff our mountain Christmas Day,” Operations Manager Zack Alexander said in a press release. “We feel it’s the right move to suspend operations for one, special day.”
The mountain will reopen Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night operations will begin on Dec. 28.
Pomerelle opened for the season on Dec. 17.
As of Tuesday, the resort has 14" of snow, according to its website.
PHOTOS: Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A snowboarder crashes into an icy pond during the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion. Saturday was closing day for the resort.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
The first skier of the Slush Cup Pond Skim skims across the icy water Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort. Saturday was closing day for the resort.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A man dressed as Waldo reaches for the ski patrol's help stick after crashing in the icy pond during the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A skier crashes into the icy waters during a pond skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion. He was the first victim to plunge into the water.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
People gather at the base area of Pomerelle Mountain Resort for the annual Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021. Saturday was the resort's closing day.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
Yep, it's cold. A young girl tests the pond skimming pond's water temperature Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion. The resort held the Slush Cup Pond Skim on closing day.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
Skiers and riders dressed in costumes await their chance to skim across an icy pond at the base of the mountain Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion. Saturday was the resort's closing day.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A snowboarder dressed as a keg of beer skims across the icy pond at the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort. Saturday was closing day for the resort.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A snowboarder tries his luck on the icy waters of Pomerelle Mountain Resort's pond during the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the resort. Saturday was closing day for the season.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A snowboarder skims the icy pond while people cheer during the Slush Cup Pond Skim, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A snowboarder dressed as a unicorn skims across icy water at the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A skier can be seen in the reflection of a man's goggles at the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort. Saturday was the resort's closing day.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A man dressed in a thobe skims across the icy pond at the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort south of Albion. Saturday was the resort's closing day on the 2020-21 season.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Slush Cup Pond Skim at Pomerelle
A girl dressed as a lifeguard shows the crowd how close she got to skimming the entire pond during the Slush Cup Pond Skim Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pomerelle Mountain Resort. A future Wendy Peffercorn would be proud.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
