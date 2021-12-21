For first time in nearly 5 decades, Pomerelle Mountain will be closed on Christmas Day

ALBION — Lack of staff and low early season snow levels have forced Pomerelle Mountain Ski Area to close on Christmas Day for the first time in 48 years.

"Our crew is very small in numbers this season and we are challenged to fully staff our mountain Christmas Day,” Operations Manager Zack Alexander said in a press release. “We feel it’s the right move to suspend operations for one, special day.”

The mountain will reopen Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night operations will begin on Dec. 28.

Pomerelle opened for the season on Dec. 17.

As of Tuesday, the resort has 14" of snow, according to its website.

