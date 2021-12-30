Fishing: These fish made 2021 a year to remember

If variety is the spice of life, Idaho anglers live a flavorful existence. Thanks to the geographic diversity of our great state, cool fishing opportunities abound. In its angler guide, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game identifies 24 species of gamefish that swim in Idaho waters. I can name several more off the top of my head (Lahontan cutthroat, northern pike, warmouth, green sunfish, flathead catfish, arctic grayling and golden trout), and when you factor in non-game species like carp, along with rare finds like the endemic Bear Lake fishes (species found nowhere else in the world!), the true number likely pushes past 40.

Every year, I track how many species I catch, and in 2021, my count hit an all-time high with 25. Here is a look back at some highlights. For those reading online, click the links for the full stories, including tips on how you can pursue these species yourself!

Salmonids: Nine (rainbow, brook, brown, Mackinaw, Lahontan cutthroat, Yellowstone cutthroat and rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout, plus kokanee and Chinook salmon).

One highlight for me was landing my first Mackinaw trout through the ice. We also had an absolute riot kicking off ice season at Henrys Lake, where a 5-pound Yellowstone cutthroat took big-fish honors.

Lahontan cutthroat always provide a fun challenge in the high desert. And my Salmon River Chinook was a wild catch, requiring multiple untangles during the fight and a mad dash down a dark riverbank.

Warmwater species: 11 (largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed, black and white crappie, yellow perch, channel catfish, Great Lakes Spotted muskie, tiger muskie).

There are lots of awesome memories in this section. Catching smallmouth bass was nothing new, but tangling with five-pound giants on my first-ever kayak bass trip was an experience I’ll never forget. The kayak adventures continued when I hauled one into an alpine lake to tame a 38-inch tiger muskie—one of the more thrilling catches of my life. As satisfying as that muskie was, it was dwarfed by the Lake St. Clair giant I caught in my home state of Michigan on Black Friday.

The spotted muskie and striped bass are the only fish on my list that don’t swim in Idaho waters. I caught the stripers at California’s San Luis Reservoir, and it was an awesome experience—they are big predators and powerful fighters.

As I think about the warmwater season, one picturesque summer evening jumps to mind: catching bluegill and pumpkinseed with my 3-year-old fishing buddy, Quinn. She loves pumpkinseeds, and the water was clear enough that I could sight-cast to them specifically for her to reel in and “say hi to.” Nothing beats sharing your passions with your kids!

Other species: Five (sturgeon, burbot, pikeminnow, sucker, tilapia).

Sturgeon battles are always memorable. I won several this year, but my buddy Randal and I lost the biggest dino we hooked during our trip to the Hammett Valley. The good news? Old Walter will be even bigger the next time we meet!

My burbot catches came through the ice in Montana, and they were great fun. Turns out a two-foot-long fish with a body mostly made of tail is a real hard-charger! It was also a big year for burbot in Idaho, as a season was reopened on the Kootenai River for the first time since 1992.

As we embark on 2022, I’ve already got several new species on my radar. Between looking for story ideas and satisfying my own curiosity, maybe I’ll even surpass the fun and adventure of 2021. There’s only one way to find out. Happy New Year, and tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

