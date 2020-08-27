Fishing season is open for fall Chinook salmon in Idaho

One thing that we do differently for fall Chinook Salmon than we do for spring and summer Chinook Salmon is we try to collect all our broodstock at Lower Granite Dam. Lower Granite Dam can divert a portion or all of the fish swimming up the fish ladder into a trap. Once in the trap, we can sort out the fall Chinook Salmon we want to keep for broodstock and allow the others to continue on upstream. In the last couple of years, we have trapped a higher percent of the fall Chinook Salmon broodstock early in the run. This has allowed us to better meet hatchery broodstock goals and protect wild steelhead which tend to pass over Lower Granite Dam in higher numbers later.

This year the plans are to trap 80% of the fall Chinook migrating up Lower Granite Dam’s fish ladder from Aug. 18 until early September and then drop down to 15%. What this means to anglers is that early in the run fewer fall Chinook Salmon will make it to Idaho and more will make it later. Interestingly, the window where fish are counted at Lower Granite Dam occurs downstream of the fish trap. What this means is between August 18 and early September you can basically subtract 80% from the Lower Granite Dam “Chinook” count to estimate how many actually pass over Lower Granite Dam.