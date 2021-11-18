Fishing: Lessons I’ve learned in fishing class

Years ago, I was invited to teach a fishing class as part of a community learning program. As luck would have it, the class was a hit, so when the program was discontinued in 2018, my wife encouraged me to branch out on my own.

“People are enjoying it, and you love it,” she said. “Why stop now?”

Fishing has brought so much fun and happiness to my life; it only feels right to share its many gifts with others. And teaching fishing classes has provided many valuable lessons for me, too. Here are some of my favorites so far:

Fishing is for everyone: To date, I’ve had more than 400 students come through class. Some are high school students; others are retirees. Some have just moved to Idaho and are looking to learn the landscape; others are Gem State natives looking to improve their skills. Some fish often; others have never fished before. Every angler has a different set of goals and experiences, but our common desire to learn and improve brings us all together.

Fishing is mysterious: Teaching is a great reminder of how puzzling—even intimidating—fishing can be. Imagine having no prior experience and walking into a sporting goods store overflowing with thousands of lures and gadgets. Where would you even begin? As an instructor, I try to give anglers the basic tools they need to start catching fish, along with knowledge they can use to become good stewards of our fisheries. Where the adventure leads from there is up to them—and that’s the beauty of it!

Fishing is a great teacher: I believe teaching classes has made me a better angler. I’ve spent countless hours researching material for new classes, experimenting with different lures and techniques, helping students tie hundreds of knots and repeating tips like “always bring the net!“ and “re-tie or cry.” At a certain point, you have no choice but to practice what you preach!

Fishing builds friendships: My favorite thing about fishing class is all the great people I’ve met. Some have become close friends and fishing partners. Many keep in touch, sending me questions, reports and photos of recent catches. The Tight Lines 208 community has resulted in many successful fishing trips, measured not by how many fish were caught, but by friendships strengthened through shared passion and quality time spent in Idaho’s great outdoors.

At least a couple days each week, I get an email or text from a former student. Usually, it’s a picture of someone holding a fish and smiling from ear-to-ear. I know exactly how they feel—and that’s what makes sharing my love of fishing such a rewarding experience. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

