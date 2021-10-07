Fishing: It’s football season in southern Idaho

I’m a big sports fan, but if there’s one thing I like more than the footballs flying through the air, it’s the ones swimming in local waters . Fall is a great time to chase big bass in Idaho , particularly the smallmouth that dominate much of the Snake River between American Falls and Hells Canyon. Here’s the scoop on fall bassing—and how local anglers can take advantage.

Nature’s dinner bell

Bass are warmwater creatures. They are most active when water temperatures stay above 60 degrees. When winter comes, their metabolism slows and they become lethargic. But the last month of the season can yield spectacular results. As the water cools, it signals the bass that lean months are ahead. The result is a feeding frenzy, with big fish packing on as many calories as possible. That’s why we call it football season—early October is when big bass tend to be at their fattest. One of my recent catches had “shoulders” that measured four inches across!