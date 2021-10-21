Fishing: Every good fish story deserves to be told

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned fish story.

Truth be told, we anglers get a bad rap. Most people seem conditioned to assume any good fish tale is either greatly exaggerated or made up entirely.

With any story, there’s a little room for artistic license. And with any word-of-mouth tale, there is potential for details to stretch over time. But experience has taught me that most firsthand fishing accounts are authentic.

I once crossed paths with a fellow angler who shares my passion for telling fish stories. His name is Buddy Seiner, and after reading one of my columns online, he contacted me with a simple request: Would I be willing to meet up and talk fishing?

If only all requests in life were so easy to accommodate.

Buddy is an avid fisherman from South Dakota. His podcast project, “Fish Stories,” features fishing tales from all over the country. As stated on his website (fishstories.libsyn.com), Buddy believes “all fish stories deserve to be told.”

The Fish Stories portfolio is teeming with variety. Anyone with a good story to tell is welcome on the podcast, and completed episodes include chats with authors, professional anglers, weekend warriors and more. Each story is told with the passion and excitement that can only be felt by the angler who experienced it, and the published podcasts include fun extras and smooth production values.

When I met Buddy, he was in the midst of collecting podcast material on a western road trip. I invited him over for a chat on my patio.

We hit it off immediately—sharing a love for fishing, storytelling and the movie “Grumpy Old Men” is a great recipe for friendship. We talked for over an hour as I shared some of my most memorable angling adventures. There the surprise of my unexpected catch at Lake Mead. The triumph of my personal-best largemouth bass. The exciting variety of my Caribbean adventures in Belize. I even threw in one of my earliest childhood memories, catching and (eventually) releasing a pumpkinseed sunfish in peaceful Mio, Michigan.

Our backyard chat flew by, giving Buddy more material than he needed. But the final product—a crisp, 20-minute podcast titled “Lucky”—turned out great! I’m not the only Idahoan featured on Fish Stories, either. Another episode stars Jim and Martha Schwartz, the charismatic owners of a private sturgeon lake in western Idaho.

Most of us can’t go fishing every day, but reliving the excitement of our prized catches and memorable trips is the next-best thing. I would like to thank Buddy for including me in his project—and for the passion he puts into keeping our stories alive, one angler at a time. Tight lines!

Check out a local fishing podcast!

If you like fishing podcasts, be sure to check out the Southern Idaho Fishing Report, a local podcast designed to help anglers plan for their fishing trips. The show, hosted by Jeff Cullers, provides reports on weather, fish stocking and more. I’m a regular guest on the program, which features appearances from local fishing personalities and experts. Listen to past episodes at southernidahofishing.com. The pod is also available through Amazon Music, Spotify and Buzzsprout.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

