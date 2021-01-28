Fishing Column: Want to have an awesome fishing trip in 2021? Here's how

Be ready for anything: Within 20 minutes of sunup, it was an all-out fire drill as we sprinted across the ice (cleats help) chasing one wiggling rod after another. On one bite, I set the hook and heard a loud snap — the line caught on some ice in my reel and broke. I saw the loose line racing toward the hole and somehow managed to grab it. I hand-lined a nice trout onto the ice, then immediately had to dash off and grab another rod. It was chaos of the best kind!

Never give up: Caleb suffered a misfortune when a fish dragged one of his rods through the ice. He took it in stride and set up another, but an hour later it, too, got knocked over. He was a good 50 feet away, but as he raced toward his fallen rod holder, I yelled that I could still see the red handle of his reel. He lunged and grabbed the rod handle, which had miraculously wedged itself against the ice. A couple of minutes later, he landed an 18-inch rainbow. It was our biggest fish of the day until…