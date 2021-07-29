Fishing Column: Want to do more catching? Use your fish finders!

Sight fishing doesn’t stop with bass. Trout can often be spotted holding in pools and riffles. Look for their fins — cutthroats ‘ are orange, while rainbow and brook trout fins have white tips. The further apart the fins are, the bigger the fish! Mountain lakes are a great place to sight-fish for trout — and you might even encounter maddening, adrenaline-pumping tiger muskies !

Eyes Underwater

Even if I don’t see fish around, I’m constantly on the lookout for subsurface activity. When using a moving lure like a spinner, crankbait or streamer pattern, watch it approach as you finish your retrieve. I can’t count how many times I’ve had a fish crush a lure right at my feet, and if you see them coming, you can keep the lure in the water for that crucial extra half-second. On a recent trip to Lake Walcott, I watched a huge smallmouth bass swirl on my swimbait, allowing me to follow up with a slower retrieve and catch that fish. I’ve even seen trout follow my jig to the surface while ice fishing. With a quick dip of the rod tip, the lure tumbles down through the hole and (usually) gets eaten.