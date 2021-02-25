Fishing Column: Want a fishing memory that will last a lifetime? Try a taxidermist.

I chose to release my trophy catch, and Danner can create replica mounts for anglers who do the same. He just needs the measurements—length and girth at the widest point—and a photo. Danner orders the closest replica “blank” he can find, assembles it and paints it to match your catch.

“I prefer doing real fish, but the replicas are good, too,” Danner said. “If a skin mount is done right, it will last as long as a reproduction. Either way, I look at it as a piece of artwork. That’s what good taxidermy is, and a good mount will last a lifetime.”

As an added bonus, Danner puts his fish mounts on a nifty two-way base that can sit on a flat surface or hang on a wall. His fish are always two-sided so they can be displayed from multiple angles.

Taxidermy isn’t cheap, so I recommend saving it for a truly special fish. Tall Tale charges $20 an inch for both methods—skin mounts are more labor-intensive, while replicas have higher fixed costs. Those prices are competitive with what I saw in the regional market, and I’m thrilled with how mine came out. As I typed this sentence, I looked up at the monster bass atop my desk and vividly remembered the thrilling take, the head-shaking fight, her unbelievable size, and watching her swim off with a sweep of her massive tail. It just might be the best Christmas gift I’ve ever been given. Tight lines!

Note: If you’re interested in having a fish mount made, contact Tall Tale Taxidermy at 208-888-2827.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.

