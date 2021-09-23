Fishing Column: Want a dependable fishing partner? Try a boat!

With a growing family, I decided to trade in my boat for something a little bigger and more kid-friendly. I found a good deal on a 16-foot Tracker and pulled the trigger. We’re still in that getting-to-know-you phase, but the Tracker has already enjoyed several successful trips, from trolling for panfish at C.J. Strike to catching a stringer of delicious rainbow trout in the mountains. It has some nice features the Alumacraft lacked—a bigger motor, a livewell and way more seating and storage space—and I look forward to many years of fishing fun and memories aboard the Tracker.

Still, you never forget your first boat. I will miss the Alumacraft, which I sold to a nice lady surprising her husband for his birthday. Just a couple hours after towing it away, she texted me a photo of her family enjoying an afternoon on the water—the first chapter in a beautiful new friendship for the Silver Bullet.

If I could close with one piece of advice, it would be this: if you’re on the fence about purchasing your first boat, DO IT. It doesn’t have to break the bank—I got into the Alumacraft for less than $2,000—but the expansion of your fishing opportunities and the years of memories made on the water will be more than worth it.

Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.

