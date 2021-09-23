Fishing Column: Want a dependable fishing partner? Try a boat!

Buying a boat is a lot like meeting a new friend. There’s a getting-to-know-you period, but the more time you spend together, the closer you become. Successes, failures and memorable experiences on the water strengthen your bond. And, in time, you find yourself appreciating the boat’s redeeming qualities while overlooking its shortcomings.
I recently said goodbye to an old friend of particular significance—my very first boat. The 12-foot, 1980s model Alumacraft my friends affectionately called Silver Bullet wasn’t fancy. But after spending the first 30 years of my life wishing for a boat, she gave me everything a first-time boat owner could ask for.
I remember my maiden voyage like it was yesterday. It was with my wife and our best fishing buddy, Winston, at Crane Falls Lake. I caught a nice largemouth bass on my second cast and had to land it by hand, as Winston had already curled up for a nap in my net.
Over the years, adventures aboard the Alumacraft were too numerous to count. It fished a plethora of lakes, rivers and reservoirs, from mighty Brownlee Reservoir to tiny Cove Arm. It boated 15 species of fish, from stringers of crappie to a 3-foot tiger muskie—a fish so big and strong, I thought its on-board thrashing might capsize us.
The Bullet was so lightweight and durable, I felt comfortable launching almost anywhere. And she almost never let me down. Once, I suffered a dead battery (we fished from shore and caught a state-record crappie anyway). And once, the motor refused to turn over 2 miles from our launch point. I used the trolling motor until it died, and then my buddy Skyler and I paddled the remaining half-mile (that one was worth it, too—we had enjoyed an epic morning of trout fishing).
My last few trips in the Alumacraft encapsulated everything I loved about that boat. I returned to Crane Falls with my 3-year-old daughter, Quinn, and we enjoyed a perfect evening catching bass and panfish on our first official daddy-daughter boat trip. I met my best friend, Abe, at Massacre Rocks, and we boated 30 smallmouth, fearlessly traversing the rocky terrain thanks to the Alumacraft’s small profile and durable hull. And the weekend before I sold it, the Bullet took me and my dad on a weekend bass trip, fulfilling one of the dreams he and I had shared throughout my childhood.
With a growing family, I decided to trade in my boat for something a little bigger and more kid-friendly. I found a good deal on a 16-foot Tracker and pulled the trigger. We’re still in that getting-to-know-you phase, but the Tracker has already enjoyed several successful trips, from trolling for panfish at C.J. Strike to catching a stringer of delicious rainbow trout in the mountains. It has some nice features the Alumacraft lacked—a bigger motor, a livewell and way more seating and storage space—and I look forward to many years of fishing fun and memories aboard the Tracker.
Still, you never forget your first boat. I will miss the Alumacraft, which I sold to a nice lady surprising her husband for his birthday. Just a couple hours after towing it away, she texted me a photo of her family enjoying an afternoon on the water—the first chapter in a beautiful new friendship for the Silver Bullet.
If I could close with one piece of advice, it would be this: if you’re on the fence about purchasing your first boat, DO IT. It doesn’t have to break the bank—I got into the Alumacraft for less than $2,000—but the expansion of your fishing opportunities and the years of memories made on the water will be more than worth it.
Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.