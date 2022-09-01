Fishing Column: Trout hunt reinforces valuable lessons learned

One of my favorite things about fishing is that each new experience provides lessons that last a lifetime. While some skills diminish as we age, our tackle box of knowledge grows with each passing season.

A recent trout hunt in eastern Idaho reminded me of several important lessons I’ve learned through the years. Here’s how each one contributed to an action-packed morning on the water:

Familiar stomping grounds

Whether you use your memory, a journal, or a GPS log, it pays to keep track of successful fishing holes.

I went to high school in eastern Idaho, where I fished the Snake River every chance I got. On this trip, I revisited one of my favorite spots for the first time in more than a decade — and the fishing was just as good as I remembered.

Rivers are constantly changing, but major features tend to stick around. Familiar landmarks led me and my buddy Caleb to a deep pool where we caught a dozen rainbow and brown trout. A mile downstream, we stopped again to fish some slack-water pockets. Right on cue, I landed a nice brown. But we were just getting warmed up…

Clarity is key

My original plan was to show Caleb an off-grid section of the Henrys Fork that requires a long hike in. But when we were enjoying Island Park with our families the day before, we noticed the river was unseasonably high and muddy. So, we called an audible and began our morning on a spring-fed tributary that was running clear.

As luck would have it, my old stomping grounds weren’t far from where that tributary empties into the Snake. After landing nearly 20 midsized fish on the small water, we wandered down to explore the confluence.

Bingo! Experience told us right away we were onto something. The tributary emptying into the river created a channel, maybe 30 yards across, where the water was noticeably clearer. These areas almost always attract fish — especially the seam between the clear water and the chocolate milk, which predators use as an ambush point. We flung our lures into the river with great anticipation…

It’s a fish-eat-fish world

Many anglers underestimate the predatory attitudes of fish. Nature is good at math, and once trout reach a respectable size, they’re better off gobbling five smaller fish than sipping 200 bugs. With that in mind, we focused on using minnow imitations.

Zip, zip, zip. We threw Rapala jerk baits out to where the clear and muddy water mixed and ripped them back toward the bank in sporadic bursts. Zip, zip, WHAM! My rod bent with the violent force of a big trout crushing my lure. After an acrobatic fight, I landed an 18-inch brown. Moments later, Caleb caught another 18-incher. These fish were hungry, and we were on them!

My next fish was the highlight of the day. It took off on a drag-sizzling run downstream, and I could tell by the massive head shakes it was a beauty. “Big fish!” I called out, and Caleb scrambled down the bank with the net, arriving just in time to scoop up a gorgeous, 21-inch, hook-jawed brown.

Always follow up

Over the years, I have learned the importance of “follow-up” fishing. Our Rapala strategy was a winner, but fish have different feeding moods. After catching a handful of trout in each hole, the bite died. That meant the “chaser” fish were done chasing, but there are often neutral fish that can be caught by drifting the same water with a jig-and-bobber or a nightcrawler.

If you’re fly-fishing, try changing from aggressive streamer patterns to more subtle nymphs. By using both strategies, you can increase the number of fish you catch on any stretch of water — and we tacked a couple nice browns onto our total by doing just that.

Our morning on the river passed all too quickly, but by utilizing lessons learned in the decade-plus since my last visit, we definitely made the most of it. That’s the beauty of fishing — you can be a better angler each time you revisit your favorite spots. Tight lines!