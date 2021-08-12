Fishing Column: To net or not to net? Here’s the scoop

GET THE NET!!!

They might be the three most exciting words in fishing, as they usually mean there’s a big fish on. But a lot can unfold between calling for the net and successfully landing a lunker.

Proper use of a net is often critical for landing big fish and avoiding heartbreak. Equally important is a partner who can net the fish quickly, calmly and with the right technique. The keys are to keep the net out of the water until the fish is ready to be landed, and to net fish headfirst with one smooth scoop.