Fishing Column: The Timeless Fun—and Thrill—of Bobber Fishing

“Did that bobber move?”

Those four little words will put any angler on tilt. Old or young, novice or expert, there’s something about a dancing bobber that stirs an instinctive adrenaline rush.

What kind of fish is thinking about taking the bait? How big is it? And, most importantly, will it commit and give your bobber a coveted dunking?

Some of my earliest fishing memories include a worm, a bobber and a blue and white Snoopy pole. We didn’t always catch much back then, but I was always a happy camper if I had a line in the water and a bobber to watch.

As I got a little older, I started to experiment with lures. But when the chips were down, I never hesitated to throw on a bobber.

One year at scout camp, there was a prize for the biggest fish of the week. On the last morning of the trip, I snuck out early and tossed a worm and bobber out among some lily pads. The bobber twitched once. Then, it started racing sideways before finally taking the plunge. Moments later, I landed a nice bass and the prize along with it. Twelve-year-old Jord had never been more stoked!