Fishing Column: The best fish stories are true — and that’s no lie

“Early to bed, early to rise. Fish all day, make up lies.”

Many fishing-related knickknacks contain some version of this saying, suggesting most fish stories are more fiction than fact. In my experience, however, anglers’ tales are usually true (with, perhaps, a few minor embellishments).

As a storyteller, I aim to entertain. And as a journalist, I seek to educate and inform. Hopefully, my columns do a little of both. Wrestling a four-foot muskie; netting a state-record crappie for my buddy Jon; catching a state record of my own through the ice; doing battle with a 130-pound alligator gar. Each of these true-to-life fish stories hold special meaning for me, and I love sharing them with you.

Sadly, a recent fish story making national headlines is all about lies. And not the harmless kind, like your grandad’s trophy bass gaining an extra half-inch with each retelling. This was lying at its worst.

For those unfamiliar with the story, here’s the short version. It comes from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, where dozens of anglers compete in a series of tournaments for cash, boats and other prizes. Over the past year, a two-man team had been on a winning streak—one many competitors believed was too good to be true.

As it turns out, they were right. After the season’s final tournament, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky weighed their five-fish limit, needing about 16 pounds to clinch the team of the year title and nearly $30,000 in winnings. But suspicions were further raised when the scales read 34 pounds, which was significantly more than the fish appeared to weigh. The tournament director cut open the fish (these are not catch-and-release affairs like Idaho bass tournaments) and discovered that all five contained large weights—eight pounds of lead, in total—as well as walleye fillets, all crammed down the fishes’ gullets to increase their weight and ensure a victory.

Videos of the cheaters being exposed spread across social media like wildfire, and the story was picked up by countless news outlets. This made me sad. It’s not often that a fishing story dominates headlines, and it’s unfortunate that this instance was a black eye for the sport, rather than a celebration of something positive.

I wasn’t planning to write about the Ohio scandal, but it has been a hot topic in the local fishing community. It also got me thinking. My fishing buddies and I are pretty good at eyeballing weights and lengths, not only of fish, but also of household items (I was within two ounces on my daughter Skye’s first pumpkin last week!). Had I seen those walleyes, I’m pretty sure I would have known they didn’t weigh 34 pounds. Now, replace me with dozens of seasoned walleye anglers. How in the world did the cheaters think they could get away with such an egregious lie? We’ll never know for sure (although evidence suggests they may have been getting away with it for months), but it is well-documented that when money is on the line, some folks will do anything to “win.”

Cheating in a tournament is awful, but I understand why some anglers lie. If you’d rather not spill the beans on your favorite spot, I get it. But instead of lying about your whereabouts (or the lure you used, or where exactly the sun was in the sky at the moment), you can politely decline to share details. Or, wink and tell people you were fishing at “Notellum Creek.” Most anglers will understand your secrecy.

Perhaps some good can come from the cautionary tale of the walleye cheaters. Instead of dwelling on it, we anglers can redouble our efforts to shine a positive light on the sport we love. By following the rules, treating our fisheries and each other with respect, and being honest in our fish stories (minor embellishments allowed), maybe we can rewrite the old saying.

“We fished from dawn ‘til the setting sun. No lies here—we sure had fun.”

Tight lines!