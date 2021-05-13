Fishing Column: Technical bassin' is all in the rigging

Like many hobbies, fishing can be as complex as we want to make it. Most trips can be successful with just a handful of trusty lures and a dozen night crawlers. But fishing also provides plenty of avenues to nerd out. From ice fishing to trolling for walleye to wrestling giant white sturgeon, each technique has opportunities for specialization.
Southern Idaho is about to enter prime bass season, and for anglers who like to collect tackle, bass fishing is the undisputed king. At least half of the gear in any tackle shop is meant for bass — oftentimes, the soft plastics alone take up a half-dozen aisles. But what’s what, and how do you use it? Let’s get in the weeds and look at some of the most popular rigs. And speaking of in the weeds…
Texas Rig
My personal favorite way to fish soft plastics, the Texas Rig allows anglers to pull bass out of weeds, trees and other heavy cover — and oftentimes, that’s exactly where big bass are. There are two key elements of a Texas Rig. One is using a large, offset hook that makes a soft plastic worm or creature bait weedless. The second is a bullet weight fished directly in front of the lure, which allows it to punch down through weed mats. Be sure to size up your tackle — including your rod and line weight — when fishing heavy cover. Texas Rigs can also be fished weight-free when targeting weed edges or open water. The weight of the hook and plastic is plenty to cast with, and bass often can’t resist a slowly sinking bait.
Carolina Rig
Closely related to the Texas Rig, the Carolina features a slip sinker fixed a foot or two in front of the weedless lure. This creates an ideal setup for fishing flat-bottomed, rocky structure, which is abundant in local bass fisheries like C.J. Strike, Milner and Walcott. The weight sinks first and the lure follows behind, allowing anglers to creep creature baits along the bottom for prowling offshore bass.
Wacky Rig
A weightless and semi-weedless approach, the wacky rig features a plastic worm fastened to a hook around its middle with a rubber band or metal split ring. Worms — especially fat, flexible presentations like the Senko — bounce and wiggle on both ends as they fall through the water, an action that’s difficult for hungry bass to pass up.
Drop Shot
A staple of deep-water bass fishing, the drop shot uses a soft plastic lure suspended (usually a foot or two) above the titular drop shot weight, which sits on the bottom. Drop shots can be useful in many situations, but they are particularly effective when the fish have moved into deeper water and/or are relatively inactive in extreme temperatures.
Ned Rig
Relatively new to the scene, the Ned Rig has taken bass fishing by storm. It involves a small, flat-topped finesse jig head fished in tandem with a buoyant soft plastic worm or crayfish. The jig head sits on the bottom and, without much movement from the angler, the plastic wobbles, wiggles and sways. Bass love it, particularly smallmouth in the Snake River system. Local angler and tackle maker Kyle Zemke has developed his own line of Ned-type lures, available through ZR Custom Tackle.
Spring is an ideal time to fish for bass in the Magic Valley, so get some rigs dialed in and get after it! I do recommend catch-and-release, as the fish are getting ready to spawn. Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.