Fishing Column: Technical bassin' is all in the rigging

Texas Rig

My personal favorite way to fish soft plastics, the Texas Rig allows anglers to pull bass out of weeds, trees and other heavy cover — and oftentimes, that’s exactly where big bass are. There are two key elements of a Texas Rig. One is using a large, offset hook that makes a soft plastic worm or creature bait weedless. The second is a bullet weight fished directly in front of the lure, which allows it to punch down through weed mats. Be sure to size up your tackle — including your rod and line weight — when fishing heavy cover. Texas Rigs can also be fished weight-free when targeting weed edges or open water. The weight of the hook and plastic is plenty to cast with, and bass often can’t resist a slowly sinking bait.