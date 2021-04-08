Fishing Column: Taking Stock of Idaho’s Hatchery Fish

As a hearty species that most anglers like to catch, rainbow trout make up a huge percentage of IDFG’s stocking program. Rainbows are usually released as pan-sized adults (10-12 inches), but depending on habitat and food supply, they can grow quickly. These sterile fish are managed as a put-and-take resource—they are intended to be caught and harvested by anglers. Sterilizing the eggs in the hatchery keeps planted rainbows from cross-breeding with wild fish and prevents overpopulation. If you catch a rainbow in a local pond or reservoir, it’s almost certainly stocked. In rivers, learning to tell the difference between wild fish (which I recommend releasing) and hatchery transplants is a valuable skill. Occasionally, brood stock trout are released into select fisheries. These huge adults spend years producing generations of stocked fish at hatcheries. When they approach end-of-life, they are turned loose for lucky anglers to catch.