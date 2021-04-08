Fishing Column: Taking Stock of Idaho’s Hatchery Fish

It’s a scenario every angler has dreamed of, and a lucky few have experienced:
You’re sitting on your favorite dock or shoreline when, suddenly, a shiny tanker truck arrives and dumps hundreds of fish in the water. Within moments, you’re hooked up with the first of what promises to be a quick limit.
Crossing paths with freshly stocked fish is a treat, but there’s more to hatchery work than meets the eye — the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks more than 30 million fish every year! Where do they come from, and why are they released into fisheries across Idaho? The answers may surprise you.
Which fish get stocked?
Most hatchery fish in Idaho are rainbow trout, which are typically released as catchable-sized fish (more on this in a second). Other commonly stocked species include Kokanee, brown trout and cutthroat trout. These species, which are planted as fingerlings, grow up where they are stocked and take on more native qualities. IDFG has a nifty tool on its website where anglers can view upcoming stocking schedules and historical records of what species have been stocked (and where).
The Word on Rainbows
As a hearty species that most anglers like to catch, rainbow trout make up a huge percentage of IDFG’s stocking program. Rainbows are usually released as pan-sized adults (10-12 inches), but depending on habitat and food supply, they can grow quickly. These sterile fish are managed as a put-and-take resource—they are intended to be caught and harvested by anglers. Sterilizing the eggs in the hatchery keeps planted rainbows from cross-breeding with wild fish and prevents overpopulation. If you catch a rainbow in a local pond or reservoir, it’s almost certainly stocked. In rivers, learning to tell the difference between wild fish (which I recommend releasing) and hatchery transplants is a valuable skill. Occasionally, brood stock trout are released into select fisheries. These huge adults spend years producing generations of stocked fish at hatcheries. When they approach end-of-life, they are turned loose for lucky anglers to catch.
Why are fish stocked?
The short answer is so they can be caught. With rainbows, most fish go into high-traffic fisheries, including local ponds, the Snake River, the Hagerman hatchery and C.J. Strike Reservoir. Other species are stocked to create and maintain unique fisheries — examples include walleye at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, arctic grayling and cutthroat trout in alpine lakes (which are usually stocked from a plane!) and Lahontan cutthroats in Owyhee County. Some stockings are experimental and/or an effort to improve a fishery. Sterile grass carp are put in certain ponds to help control weeds (please don’t shoot them!), and IDFG occasionally stocks toothy tiger muskie to provide trophy angling opportunities and help control unwanted fish populations.
What about bass?
Interestingly, there is very little stocking of warmwater species like bass, bluegill and crappie, which are successful at sustaining their own wild populations. These species aren’t raised in Idaho hatcheries. On occasion, IDFG will transplant fish from one body of water to another, usually to boost populations after poor water years or to establish a new fishery.
Who stocks fish?
Most stocking work is done by Fish & Game. Idaho Power also stocks rainbow trout, Chinook salmon and steelhead as part of its license to operate hydroelectric dams on the Snake River — that work is done in coordination with IDFG. Occasionally, other organizations get involved. Magic Valley trout producer Riverence was one of several local fish farms that recently worked with IDFG to donate thousands of surplus rainbows. This kind of work requires careful planning and permitting — it is against the law to stock or transplant any fish without a permit, and the results of illegal stocking can be devastating to fisheries and anglers alike.
Because of favorable water temperatures, spring and fall are the most active seasons for trout stocking. So grab your tackle and hit the water! With a little luck, you might even cross paths with that elusive fish tanker. Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.