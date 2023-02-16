On a recent sunny afternoon, I got so warm driving through town that I rolled my window down. As I enjoyed the cool air, I had a brief moment of panic. Was this spring, already? Did it sneak up on me, before I had a chance to prepare? Was Idaho (again) making a mockery of Punxsutawney Phil and his silly shadow?

The answers are, of course, unknowable. In two weeks’ time, we may still be in the thick of ice fishing season. Or, spring may arrive in earnest. But whether it takes two weeks or two months, warmer weather is coming. And with it, fishing season will officially kick off for Idaho anglers who aren’t crazy enough to spend their days chasing fish through holes in frozen lakes (full disclosure: I am one of those hardwater crazies, and it’s awesome!).

As our countdown to spring heats up, here’s a checklist to get you ready to fish:

License and registration, please

Most Idaho fishing licenses must be renewed each calendar year (although three-year and lifetime options are available). Buying it on your lunch break (or online) will save you from having to make a pit stop on your way to the lake. If you have a boat, it will also need new registration stickers for 2023. And those typically can’t be purchased at zero-dark-thirty on a Saturday, so do it now!

Gear audit and tuneup

Late winter is an ideal time to take stock of your gear. I like to clean and inspect my rods and reels so they can function at their best when called upon. It’s also a good time to schedule a boat tune-up, check waders and float tubes for leaks, respool reels with fresh line and take a tackle inventory. I always find a few things that need to be reorganized, as well as hooks, sinkers and go-to lures that need to be restocked or replaced.

Buy and/or sell

Speaking of restocking, auditing your gear provides a perfect opportunity to figure out what you need—and what you don’t—for the upcoming season. After combing through my equipment, I was able to sell some rods and reels I wasn’t using and put the proceeds towards a couple new items that will get lots of work this year. I did my selling on Facebook Marketplace (a great place to shop for discount tackle), and the anglers who bought my gear were doing the same thing I was—picking up items to fill gaps in their arsenal and/or try new fishing tactics in the upcoming season.

Set your itinerary

Some years, it feels like spring takes forever to arrive—but then, before we know it, it’s 100 degrees, and then the leaves are changing colors, and then our favorite lakes are freezing all over again. I’m a planner, so I like to map out which trips are my top priorities for early open water season, then spring, and so on. These aren’t set in stone (it pays to have flexibility and backup options, especially during the volatile weather that accompanies spring in Idaho), but it does give me a good idea of what species I’ll be targeting and what kind of trips I’m lining up (trophy hunts, harvest trips, family outings, etc.).

Spring is an awesome time for fishing in Idaho. With this handy checklist, hopefully we’ll be ready to rock when it arrives. Tight lines!