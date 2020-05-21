Fishing Column: So you want to go fishing… Here’s a beginner’s guide to getting started

What to do

Catching fish starts with finding them. When you arrive at your fishing hole, take a moment to survey the water. Are fish rising to the surface to feed? Can you see them swimming around? Do you have bait or lures that match what the fish might be feeding on? Generally speaking, fish in rivers and streams will hang out in deeper, slower pockets and pools, waiting for an easy meal to drift by. In lakes and ponds, look for structures like rocks, trees, weed beds or inlet streams. These features provide places for fish — and the things fish eat — to hunt and hide. Make sure you know what species live where you are fishing by checking out the Idaho Fish & Game’s “ Angler Guide “ online tool. And pick up a free copy of the printed regulations so you know the rules!

Completing the catch

Just about every species of fish will eat a live worm, so that’s a good place to start. You can fish near the surface using a bobber, or near the bottom using sinkers. If artificial lures are more your style, tie on a spinner, crankbait or jig (cast, retrieve, repeat). When you get a bite, wait until you have tension on the line and then pull back firmly to set the hook! If the fish is pulling line away, let it run, and then reel when it stops. On big fish, this will prevent the line from breaking. When the fish is close enough to land, net it (or better yet, have a friend net it) headfirst. Wet your hands before you handle the fish, and be careful of teeth or spiny fins that could prick your fingers. Take some photos to document your catch, and then gently release your fish (or put it on a stringer if you are planning to keep and eat it).