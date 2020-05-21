Fishing Column: So you want to go fishing… Here’s a beginner’s guide to getting started

Fishing is a great hobby — there are few things more fun and rewarding to do with your free time. But many folks struggle with perceived barriers to entry.
Some worry they won’t know where to go or what to use. Others think it will be too expensive. Still, others are intimidated by the rules and regulations.
But you can’t catch fish without getting a line in the water first! If you’ve been looking at picking up fishing as a hobby, here are some quick pointers for getting started:
What to buy
The list of essentials is shorter — and less expensive — than you might think. It includes a license, a rod and reel setup (I’d recommend spending $50-$75, which will get you something decent and durable), a net and a small tackle box filled with bait hooks, sinkers, bobbers and a handful of lures (spinners, jigs, soft plastic worms and a couple of crankbaits will suffice). Altogether, you can be out of the sporting goods shop for less than $200.
Where to go
There are hundreds of fishing destinations in Idaho. If you’re looking for a quick trip in the Magic Valley, the Snake River offers good fishing for bass and trout, as do many local ponds. Drive a little farther and you can find excellent trout fishing in the Big Wood River or Silver Creek as well as quality bass, trout and panfish opportunities at C.J. Strike and Magic Reservoirs. And the nearby Hagerman Hatchery ponds are a great place for beginners to learn the basics catching trout, bass and bluegill.
What to do
Catching fish starts with finding them. When you arrive at your fishing hole, take a moment to survey the water. Are fish rising to the surface to feed? Can you see them swimming around? Do you have bait or lures that match what the fish might be feeding on? Generally speaking, fish in rivers and streams will hang out in deeper, slower pockets and pools, waiting for an easy meal to drift by. In lakes and ponds, look for structures like rocks, trees, weed beds or inlet streams. These features provide places for fish — and the things fish eat — to hunt and hide. Make sure you know what species live where you are fishing by checking out the Idaho Fish & Game’s “Angler Guide“ online tool. And pick up a free copy of the printed regulations so you know the rules!
Completing the catch
Just about every species of fish will eat a live worm, so that’s a good place to start. You can fish near the surface using a bobber, or near the bottom using sinkers. If artificial lures are more your style, tie on a spinner, crankbait or jig (cast, retrieve, repeat). When you get a bite, wait until you have tension on the line and then pull back firmly to set the hook! If the fish is pulling line away, let it run, and then reel when it stops. On big fish, this will prevent the line from breaking. When the fish is close enough to land, net it (or better yet, have a friend net it) headfirst. Wet your hands before you handle the fish, and be careful of teeth or spiny fins that could prick your fingers. Take some photos to document your catch, and then gently release your fish (or put it on a stringer if you are planning to keep and eat it).
Enjoy the experience
Like any new hobby, fishing is full of nuances. Every time you go, you’ll learn something new that will make you a better angler. But the key is to find joy in the beauty and relaxation of the outdoors. The fish will come eventually — and when you land that first big one, you’ll be hooked for good. Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!