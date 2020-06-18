Fishing Column: She's a keeper! Dad's new fishing buddy is already hooked

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m a glass-half-full person, and the silver lining of this COVID-19 situation has been the opportunity to spend more time at home with my wife and our 2-year-old daughter, Quinn. While working from home and keeping an intrepid toddler busy can be a tall task, it has been a blessing to watch, teach and play with Quinn far more often than was possible in “the before times.”

Of course, our options for entertainment have changed, too. Trips to the zoo, the bouncy house and even the local playground have gone out the window. We are basically down to two options for getting out of the house: runs and bike rides through our neighborhood, and outdoor adventures to places we can reach while safely social distancing.

For a dad who could hardly wait to teach his daughter how to fish, it has been a thrill spending extra time with Quinn in the outdoors. Here are some of my favorite moments and lessons learned during our quarantine adventures.

Panfish Derby