Fishing Column: Saying goodbye to my best fishing buddy

Winston was a champ, but after a long day outside, the little guy needed a snuggle. I’d occasionally let him ride home on my lap, where he softly snored while I stroked his golden head. When we got home, he immediately curled up with his mom. We weren’t big on table scraps, but anytime I cooked our catch, Winston got to partake.

In the days since Winston left us, I have noticed a lot of emptiness. The blanket on our bed where he slept. His favorite spots by sunny windows and open heat vents. But mostly, the place in my heart that he filled with so much happiness for so many years. I will always miss my dearest little friend, although I know in time the sadness will be eclipsed by happy memories of our adventures together.

As I held Winston in my arms for the last time and felt his spirit leave us, all I could manage was a choked-up “I love you, buddy.” When I see him again, I think the first thing I’ll say is “Thank you.” These loving little creatures give us so much. I hope he knows how meaningful his presence was in my life.

If you have a fishing buddy at home, please do me this one small favor. Pat his little head, give him a good scratch behind the ears, and tell him he’s a good boy. And if it’s nice out, take him fishing.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.

