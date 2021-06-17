Fishing Column: Reader mailbag: Catching up on Idaho fishing news

For my money, Chinook fishing in the South Fork Salmon River is one of the coolest opportunities we have in Idaho. The idea of catching anadromous, three-foot muscle torpedoes in a gin-clear stream that’s often no wider than your living room…well, I don’t know too many anglers who wouldn’t sign up for that.

Unfortunately, due to low fish counts, the season has only been open once in the past four years, and fishing was slow then, with the season closing just as fish started to arrive in greater numbers.

But good news! South Fork salmon returns are better this year, and Fish & Game has announced there will be a Chinook season—with some innovative modifications I think could work well.

As I mentioned, a common criticism of the South Fork season is that it closes right as fishing gets good. This is because harvest quotas, which are typically low, get met before the fish arrive in numbers. To counteract that, Fish & Game is opening the season later, with two days of fishing June 26–27. If there are still enough fish left to be harvested, the season will open four days a week (Friday through Monday) until harvest share is reached. The daily limit has also been reduced to one adult hatchery Chinook per angler, in hopes of spreading the wealth and extending the season.