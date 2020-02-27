Fishing Column: Pesky yellow perch provide fun winter fishing

For many anglers, yellow perch are the highlight of ice fishing season. Given the effort required to set up camp on the ice , there’s nothing better than drilling a hole right on top of a school of perch. If you play your cards right, a busy day of catching could be in store, especially at perch-rich Magic Reservoir .

On the bite

Ideally, the perch you find will be actively feeding. This type of fishing is foolproof — hungry perch are aggressive, and getting them to bite isn’t a problem. If you fish with a flasher, you’ll see when perch are active. As you drop your lure toward the bottom — and perch are almost always on the bottom, usually in 20 to 30 feet of water — multiple fish will come up to meet your offering. They’re competing for the food, and you’ll have a chance to set the hook on whoever gets there first. The key is to land your fish quickly and get your bait back in the strike zone, as you never know how long the feeding frenzy will last. A small jig tipped with a mealworm, waxworm or piece of perch meat is a surefire way to catch fish. I prefer cut bait, which stays on the hook better and seems to trigger extra aggression. If you’re catching a bunch of dinks, try using larger, minnow-shaped lures to target bigger perch.