Fishing Column: Oregon Coast Adventures Part II: Black and Blue on the High Seas

Learning new styles of fishing is one of my favorite pastimes. The only downside is some lessons are painfully learned.

Earlier this fall, my family spent a long weekend on the Oregon coast. Our first day in Brookings included a successful afternoon catching surfperch from the beach. On day two, we took the kids to the Redwood National Forest and Ocean World aquarium. But when we arrived back in Brookings, it was naptime, so my brother-in-law Steve and I snuck down to a nearby jetty for a few evening casts.

We set out one line with bait and quickly caught a keeper-sized crab. On my rod, I threw a one-ounce jig with a white, double-tailed trailer. According to local intel, ling cod and small halibut were possible from shore.

As I bounced my jig along the bottom, I felt it get stuck behind a rock. After managing to wiggle it loose, I immediately felt a strike. Fish on!