Fishing Column: Oregon coast adventures Part I: Surf's up in Brookings

On our first morning in Brookings, I stopped by a local tackle shop to stock up on bait and intel. The storeowner sold me some soft plastic sandworms and raw shrimp — two favorite baits for surfperch — and pointed me toward a nearby beach known for harboring prized redtail perch.

Armed with local knowledge and the excitement of a new challenge, I headed down to the beach with my brother-in-law, Steve. I had rigged two rods — my heavier catfish/steelhead setups — with three-way swivels, from which I tied a heavy pyramid sinker and a hook for our bait. I knew it would be tough catching relatively small fish on such heavy gear, but it was necessary to hold our bait in place against the crashing surf.

We started off using shrimp, and I immediately felt the telltale bump of a bite amidst the waves. The first three takers stole my bait, a common occurrence for surfperch fishing. I switched to the plastic worm, figuring it would be more difficult to steal. Sure enough, my first cast produced a fish — a small silver surfperch of about 8 inches. I smiled at Steve as I tossed it back into the ocean. We were on the right track!