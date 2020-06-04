Fishing Column: Monster alert! My battle with a 10-pound trout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is a story about a huge fish — one of the biggest, most disproportionate fish I’ve ever laid eyes on. The kind of fish whose story will be retold a thousand times — and whose likeness will probably end up mounted on my wall one day.

This is the story of the rainbow trout who was too big to jump.

Our tale begins on a picturesque Idaho morning. It was a fishy day from the start — I hooked a 19-inch rainbow on my second cast, and we saw several fish boiling at the surface in pursuit of bugs, minnows and anything else they could get their jaws on. Even a sturgeon got in on the action, breaching less than 50 yards downstream.

After 90 minutes of fishing, my buddy Bryce and I each had a couple of nice trout on the stringer for dinner, and we had released twice as many.

Suddenly, I set the hook on something much bigger. A monstrous trout thrashed around on the surface before charging for deeper water. My drag zinged as the beast powered downstream. And then I felt a sickening slack in my line — the fish had broken off. I reeled in to inspect the damage and found that it hadn’t broken at the knot. There must have been an undetected weak spot in my line.