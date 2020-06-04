Fishing Column: Monster alert! My battle with a 10-pound trout

This is a story about a huge fish — one of the biggest, most disproportionate fish I’ve ever laid eyes on. The kind of fish whose story will be retold a thousand times — and whose likeness will probably end up mounted on my wall one day.
This is the story of the rainbow trout who was too big to jump.
Our tale begins on a picturesque Idaho morning. It was a fishy day from the start — I hooked a 19-inch rainbow on my second cast, and we saw several fish boiling at the surface in pursuit of bugs, minnows and anything else they could get their jaws on. Even a sturgeon got in on the action, breaching less than 50 yards downstream.
After 90 minutes of fishing, my buddy Bryce and I each had a couple of nice trout on the stringer for dinner, and we had released twice as many.
Suddenly, I set the hook on something much bigger. A monstrous trout thrashed around on the surface before charging for deeper water. My drag zinged as the beast powered downstream. And then I felt a sickening slack in my line — the fish had broken off. I reeled in to inspect the damage and found that it hadn’t broken at the knot. There must have been an undetected weak spot in my line.
The sting was real. No matter how many big fish you catch, you never get used to losing one. And this fish looked and felt like the biggest trout of my life! But the morning was still young, so I retied, loosened my drag a little and examined every inch of leader for anything that might help another big fish escape. Finding none, I got back to work.
Ninety-nine times out of 100, you don’t get a second chance at landing a monster. But the fishing gods were smiling, because 20 minutes later, another huge trout struck. Heck, it might even have been the same fish — I didn’t care, I just knew I had to get it in the boat this time.
Fighting a huge fish is a delicate dance. The key to success is staying calm and focused, which is easier said than done when you’re attached to a 10-pound muscle torpedo doing everything it can to get away. The fish churned up the surface immediately after it hit, then made a beeline for deeper water, just like its predecessor. As it made its run, I saw my line race toward the surface.
“She’s gonna jump!” I cried, lowering my rod to cushion the impact.
What happened next was an image I’ll never forget. The trout charged upward and tried to launch, but only got maybe half of its enormous body out of the water in an awkward, hilarious display. Despite the tension of the moment, Bryce and I both laughed out loud.
The fish wisely abandoned its jumping strategy, instead using its massive girth to create resistance in the current. But my line held up this time, and I slowly worked the whopper to Bryce, who calmly netted it.
I marveled at the monster we’d managed to wrangle. My hook was destroyed, bent so badly I felt fortunate it hadn’t straightened out completely. My hands barely fit around the fish’s tail or under its belly. Its measurements — 24 inches long with a girth over 18 inches — defy logic for a river-dwelling trout.
After a photo, I held the fish for an extra moment, appreciating its rarity. Then, I lowered it into the water and watched it swim off with a powerful sweep of its massive tail.
Fare thee well, mighty rainbow! I hope you keep growing and have the chance to tangle with another angler or two. It may take a lifetime before I encounter another trout that is literally too big to jump — not that it will stop me from trying.
Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
