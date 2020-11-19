Fishing Column: Meet Idaho’s top kayak angler — And he makes his own lures, too

Kayak tournaments vary from traditional bass contests in that anglers compete based on the total length of their five best fish, rather than weight. There are stringent rules for measuring and documenting each catch—in Idaho, it usually takes 80 inches or more to compete for prize money.

Zemke is sponsored by Hobie Kayaks and Idaho Water Sports, where he works as a boat and dock mechanic. He has parlayed that support into consistent success on the circuit, winning the 2019 Idaho Kayak Bass Fishing Angler of the Year award and the 2020 Tour Event Angler of the Year title. As a result, he qualified for the recent national championship event at Guntersville, where he finished 39th out of 318 competitors.

“It was a lot of fun to compete,” Zemke said. “I was the second-highest finisher from the West, which I felt pretty good about. It was great to represent Idaho and experience a new body of water.”