Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part IV: Flathead Catfish

Every angler dreams of big fish. While catching a nice stringer of crappie for the frying pan is great fun, nothing beats the adrenaline rush of hooking, fighting and — hopefully — landing a true monster.
Throughout 2020, I’ve been featuring the Gem State’s biggest fish. Part I covered the mighty white sturgeon, Part II highlighted the mysterious Mackinaw trout and Part III tackled the toothy tiger muskie. In this fourth and final segment, we meet the flathead catfish, an otherworldly dweller of the deep.
Where to catch them: Snake River, Brownlee Reservoir, Weiser River
Recommended Gear: 7-foot medium-heavy rod and a large spinning or bait casting reel spooled with 30-pound braided line (fluorocarbon leader recommended in clearer water)
What to use: Fresh cut bait on a large circle hook or large, deep-diving crankbaits and swimbaits.
State Record: 58.5 pounds, caught by J. Newberry and K. McCormick in 1994
Catch-and-Release Record: 42 inches, caught by Jared Holt in 2020
Featured Monster Hunter: Caleb Nichols
They roam along the river bottom, hiding in underwater rock holes and root tangles as they wait for an unsuspecting meal to swim by.
They rarely visit the surface, and when they do, it’s like something out of a sci-fi movie. Meet the massive flathead catfish — one of Idaho’s most proficient ambush predators. Treasure Valley angler Caleb Nichols has been catching catfish his whole life. But until one chance run-in a decade ago, he had never bumped into a flathead.
“My dad and I had boated thousands of channel cats, but we never hooked up with a flathead,” Nichols said. “One time at Brownlee, we got some advice on where to go and what to use. Within 30 minutes, my old man pulled up a 28-pounder! We’ve been going after them ever since.”
Flatheads routinely reach lengths of three feet, with large specimens weighing over 50 pounds. In some parts of the country, they can push 100 pounds. They are found throughout the Snake River, but most anglers focus on Brownlee Reservoir and nearby stretches of the Snake near the Oregon border.
Big flatheads are rarer and harder to entice than their smaller cousins. While channel and bullhead catfish will readily munch night crawlers, chicken livers and prepared catfish doughs, flatheads prefer to feast on smaller fish. You might occasionally hook one on traditional baits, but to hone in on flatheads, you have to appeal to their aggressive nature.
“They pretty much hide up in a hole and wait for a chance to attack,” Nichols said. “But they are highly predatory, so anything that looks like an easy meal usually gets them out of their lair.”
In many states, live fish are the bait of choice. That’s not legal in Idaho, so options are limited to dead fish or artificial lures. Crappie and pikeminnow cut bait seem to work particularly well for Idaho flatheads. Large crankbaits and swimbaits fished along the bottom can also be deadly. But flatheads thrive in heavy rock or wood cover, so be prepared to lose a few lures along the way.
“You can’t be afraid to put your lures in some ugly spots,” Nichols said. “If you’re not getting hung up from time to time, you’re probably not catching fish, either.”
Flatheads are defined by their enormous heads and gaping mouths, which they use to vacuum-suck their prey. When you feel a bite, set the hook hard! With so much weight behind their powerful head-shakes, flatheads will give you a run for your money — and they payoff when you conquer one is well worth it.
“I’m always surprised by how big they are,” Nichols said. “It’s so much fun to see those big, ugly toads come up. I’d say most of what we catch is in the 15-to-25-pound range, but I know that state record is swimming around out there somewhere.”
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.