Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part IV: Flathead Catfish

Big flatheads are rarer and harder to entice than their smaller cousins. While channel and bullhead catfish will readily munch night crawlers, chicken livers and prepared catfish doughs, flatheads prefer to feast on smaller fish. You might occasionally hook one on traditional baits, but to hone in on flatheads, you have to appeal to their aggressive nature.

“They pretty much hide up in a hole and wait for a chance to attack,” Nichols said. “But they are highly predatory, so anything that looks like an easy meal usually gets them out of their lair.”

In many states, live fish are the bait of choice. That’s not legal in Idaho, so options are limited to dead fish or artificial lures. Crappie and pikeminnow cut bait seem to work particularly well for Idaho flatheads. Large crankbaits and swimbaits fished along the bottom can also be deadly. But flatheads thrive in heavy rock or wood cover, so be prepared to lose a few lures along the way.

“You can’t be afraid to put your lures in some ugly spots,” Nichols said. “If you’re not getting hung up from time to time, you’re probably not catching fish, either.”