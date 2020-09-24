Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part III: Tiger Muskie

Every angler dreams of big fish. While catching a nice stringer of perch for the frying pan is great fun, nothing beats the adrenaline rush of hooking, fighting and — hopefully — landing a true monster.
Throughout 2020, I’m featuring the biggest fish the Gem State has to offer. Part I featured the mighty white sturgeon, while Part II highlighted the mysterious Mackinaw trout. This month, we look at the tiger muskie, an apex predator with the attitude of a crocodile and a set of teeth to match.
Where to catch them: Dog Creek Reservoir, Little Payette Lake, Lake Cascade.
Recommended gear: 7-to-8-foot medium-heavy rod, heavy-duty spinning or bait casting reel spooled with 50-pound braided line; 30-pound monofilament leader and steel leader recommended.
What to use: Musky Mayhem spinnerbaits, large swimbaits and top-water lures (1-to-5 ounces).
State Record: 44.25 pounds, caught by Edward Kalinowski in 2013. This 52.5-inch monster also set a new world record!
Featured Monster Hunter: Nick Percy
They are the stuff of nightmares. Forty-plus inches of speed, stealth and teeth, lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. With the build of a freshwater barracuda and the hunting tactics of a crocodile, the tiger muskie can slice through smaller fish — or anything else that dares to enter its lair — like a hot knife through butter. Despite their aggressive nature, muskies are notoriously difficult to catch, hence their well-earned nickname as a “fish of 10,000 casts.” But that doesn’t deter Idaho angler Nick Percy, who has been hooked ever since he spotted and caught his first muskie on his way back from a bass trip.
Fishing for muskies requires some heavy-duty gear, big lures and a wire leader. But above all else, it requires patience and stick-to-itiveness that’s rare, even among diehard anglers.
“I describe it as 90% luck and 10% timing,” Percy said. “I caught my first couple of fish relatively quickly, but then it evened out on me. I had to put in every one of those 10,000 casts.”
Percy switches up his methods, sometimes trolling and sometimes casting around weed edges, boulders and ledges that drop off from shallow to deeper water. He’s had more luck fishing close to storm fronts, but with muskie fishing, there are no sure things.
“I’ve caught three in one day when it was sunny and calm,” Percy said. “You just never know.”
The average Idaho muskie is in the 3-foot range, though the current world record fish was caught here in 2013. Percy’s personal best is a 47-inch monster that weighed just shy of 25 pounds.
“It’s sheer excitement,” Percy said. “They’re a tough fish, but when you catch one, it’s an absolute blast. They’ll jump two or three times. They fight like crazy.”
In the hotbed muskie lakes of the upper Midwest, anglers often use the “figure eight” technique to entice a fish following the lure into biting right at the boat. If you see a fish trailing the lure, continue to work the lure in wide circles with the rod underwater. Incredibly, most fish aren’t spooked by the angler, the rod or the boat.
“They know they are the apex predator, and nothing is going to eat them,” Percy said. “I’ve only had one fish commit to the figure eight so far. I think in Idaho, the water is clearer than a lot of the places you see people do it on TV. It’s hard to get them to commit, but it does happen.”
Muskie fisheries are few and far between in Idaho. From the Magic Valley, the closest one is Dog Creek Reservoir near Gooding. Lake Cascade and Little Payette Lake north of Boise are also good destinations to put on your list — just be prepared to put in some time, and lots of casts, in order to tame a tiger.
Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
