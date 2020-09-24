Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part III: Tiger Muskie

“I’ve caught three in one day when it was sunny and calm,” Percy said. “You just never know.”

The average Idaho muskie is in the 3-foot range, though the current world record fish was caught here in 2013. Percy’s personal best is a 47-inch monster that weighed just shy of 25 pounds.

“It’s sheer excitement,” Percy said. “They’re a tough fish, but when you catch one, it’s an absolute blast. They’ll jump two or three times. They fight like crazy.”

In the hotbed muskie lakes of the upper Midwest, anglers often use the “figure eight” technique to entice a fish following the lure into biting right at the boat. If you see a fish trailing the lure, continue to work the lure in wide circles with the rod underwater. Incredibly, most fish aren’t spooked by the angler, the rod or the boat.

“They know they are the apex predator, and nothing is going to eat them,” Percy said. “I’ve only had one fish commit to the figure eight so far. I think in Idaho, the water is clearer than a lot of the places you see people do it on TV. It’s hard to get them to commit, but it does happen.”