Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part II: Mackinaw Trout

Every angler dreams of big fish. While catching a nice stringer of perch for the frying pan is great fun, nothing beats the adrenaline rush of hooking, fighting and — hopefully — landing a true monster.
Throughout 2020, I’m periodically featuring the biggest fish the Gem State has to offer. Part I featured the mighty white sturgeon. This month, we look at the Mackinaw trout (also known as lake trout), a mysterious deep-water dweller capable of growing to monstrous proportions.
Where to catch them: Payette Lake, Stanley Lake, Palisades Lake, Flaming Gorge, Utah.
Recommended gear: Medium-heavy action rod and a large baitcasting or spinning reel spooled with at least 200 yards of 10-to-20-pound line.
What to use: Deep troll with large plugs, swimbaits or spoons; jig with large tube jigs, spoons or swimbaits; bottom-fish with fresh cut bait.
State record: 57.5 pounds, caught by Lyle McClure in 1971.
Catch-and-release Record: 41.5 inches, caught by Dylan Smith in 2018.
Featured monster hunter: Brad Spencer of McCall.
They are an enigma wrapped in a mystery, shrouded in secrecy. A trout that’s not really a trout. A dweller of the deep that’s rarely seen. And a beast that, under the right conditions, can live more than 40 years and weigh a whopping 100 pounds.
Meet the mighty and mysterious Mackinaw trout.
First, to set the record straight, this “trout” is actually a char (it’s a common misnomer — brook and bull trout also are char). The distinguishing characteristics of char are enormous, colorful fins and a preference for icy cold water. And as char go, Mackinaws are king.
Like many Idaho monsters, Mackinaws only inhabit a handful of lakes. From the Magic Valley, you’ll have to travel at least a couple hours north (Stanley Lake), south (Flaming Gorge), east (Palisades) or west (Payette Lake) to find one. But for McCall angler Brad Spencer, there’s a prime Mackinaw chomping ground right in his backyard.
Spencer has spent a decade fishing for Mackinaws, primarily through the ice. And like most huge fish, Mackinaws take a while to master.
“I went two full winters without catching anything,” Spencer said. “But once I figured out some lures and techniques that worked, I was addicted.”
Lake trout feed almost exclusively on other fish. Kokanee salmon are the meal of choice, but Mackinaws will eat anything they can fit inside their gigantic jaws.
So how does one fish for them?
“Think of the big, ridiculous lures at the tackle store,” Spencer said. “The ones that are so huge you think ‘There’s no way that would catch a fish.’ That’s what you want to use.”
In the summer, Mackinaws retreat to deeper, colder water. Most anglers troll for them in 40- to 100-feet-deep water, using big plugs, crankbaits and spoons.
But as the water cools, the fish become more active throughout the water column. And that’s when Spencer does his damage.
“It’s just about putting in the time and tinkering with your setup until you find what works,” Spencer said. “Once you get a few fish under your belt, you start to figure out how they like the lures jigged.”
On a good day, Spencer will catch four or five fish, though he’s landed as many as 15. To date, his personal best is a 44-inch monster that weighed 38 pounds. That was before Idaho Fish & Game instituted the catch-and-release record program—the current record is a 41.5-inch whopper landed by Dylan Smith in 2018 (also at Payette Lake, but during summer).
Lake trout take many years to reach their massive size, so Spencer practices primarily catch and release. If you want to keep one, smaller fish tend to make for better table fare.
Mackinaw fishing can be tough sledding, and even seasoned anglers get skunked. But beware: once you crack the code, all other forms of fishing might be ruined for you.
“Yeah, I really can’t get into catching perch,” Spencer said. “Not when I can fish for 20-pound Mackinaws that will peel off 100 yards of line and burn your thumb like a sturgeon.”
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!