Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part II: Mackinaw Trout

So how does one fish for them?

“Think of the big, ridiculous lures at the tackle store,” Spencer said. “The ones that are so huge you think ‘There’s no way that would catch a fish.’ That’s what you want to use.”

In the summer, Mackinaws retreat to deeper, colder water. Most anglers troll for them in 40- to 100-feet-deep water, using big plugs, crankbaits and spoons.

But as the water cools, the fish become more active throughout the water column. And that’s when Spencer does his damage.

“It’s just about putting in the time and tinkering with your setup until you find what works,” Spencer said. “Once you get a few fish under your belt, you start to figure out how they like the lures jigged.”

On a good day, Spencer will catch four or five fish, though he’s landed as many as 15. To date, his personal best is a 44-inch monster that weighed 38 pounds. That was before Idaho Fish & Game instituted the catch-and-release record program—the current record is a 41.5-inch whopper landed by Dylan Smith in 2018 (also at Payette Lake, but during summer).