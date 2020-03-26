Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part I: White Sturgeon

“For me, it was the jump,” Klimes said. “Having a seven-foot fish leap out of the water, right at the end of your boat. That was the drug.”

But catching 100-pound fish out of a small, exposed boat is not without its dangers. There’s always a chance the fish could jump and land on you, and Klimes cautions anglers never to let a hooked sturgeon swim underneath the boat. It’s also a good idea to fish with a partner.

“They are powerful fish,” Klimes said. “Anything that large that can launch itself completely out of the water, that’s just an incredibly strong animal. One fish we’ve caught a few times is particularly athletic. We call her the Kraken, and it’s such a rush to catch a fish like that.”

Sturgeon fishing is not for the faint of heart. It’s hard, physical work, and anglers aren’t likely to catch huge numbers of fish. On an average five-hour trip, Klimes hooks three or four sturgeon. I have experienced similar catch rates fishing the Snake River from a boat.

But if you’re willing to put in the work and learn the habits of the mighty sturgeon, the rewards are worth the effort. Like Klimes said, there’s nothing like the rush of a 100-pound fish leaping through the air at the end of your line.

Tight lines!

Note: You can watch a video of Ron Klimes’ sturgeon adventures at www.youtube.com/idahoron.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.

