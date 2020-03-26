Fishing Column: Idaho River Monsters, Part I: White Sturgeon

Every angler dreams of big fish. While catching a nice stringer of trout or perch for the frying pan is great fun, nothing beats the white-knuckle adrenaline rush of hooking, fighting and — hopefully — landing a true monster.
Over the years, I’ve become fascinated with TV programs like Jeremy Wade’s River Monsters, which travels the world in search of the biggest, baddest, freshwater species on the planet. From 14-foot arapaima in the Amazon to man-eating catfish in India, Wade tangles with some unbelievable beasts.
Idaho is home to several river monsters of its own. Throughout 2020, I’ll periodically feature the biggest fish the Gem State has to offer, starting with a prehistoric monster that easily tops the charts — the white sturgeon.
Where to catch them: Snake River
Recommended Gear: Heavy rod such as Shakespeare’s Sturgeon Stick paired with a large spinning or baitcasting reel. Heavy line is a necessity — Idaho DepartneFish & Game recommends minimum 50-pound monofilament or 130-pound braid. I recommend a mono or fluorocarbon leader, as braided line can cut into sturgeon’s mouths and bodies. Large, barbless circle hooks are required for sturgeon fishing. Weights must be attached using lighter line to avoid breaking off baited hooks on snags.
Recommended bait: Squid, pickled herring, trout or sucker meat.
State Record: 394 pounds, caught by Glenn Howard in 1958 (sturgeon can no longer be harvested).
Catch-and-Release State Record: 9 feet, 11.5 inches, caught by the D’Amico group in 2019.
Featured Monster Hunter: Ron Klimes, Buhl
Idaho’s ultimate river monster is the white sturgeon — North America’s largest freshwater fish. These Snake River natives can reach more than 10 feet in length, weigh more than 300 pounds and live to the ripe old age of 100!
Twenty years ago, Ron Klimes of Buhl was just another angler launching cut bait from the bank, hoping a sturgeon would find it. He didn’t have much luck, so he eventually lost interest.
In 2010, the allure of catching a 10-foot fish sucked Klimes back in. But he wanted to do it a way nobody else was doing it — from a one-man pontoon boat.
“A good sturgeon hole is made up of segments, and you usually can’t fish it properly from the bank,” Klimes said. “With a pontoon, you can fish exactly where you want to, and you can also fish vertically in current seams and slack water that most guys can’t reach.”
That first year was full of trial and error, and Klimes didn’t catch a single fish. But he put what he learned to use the next year and caught 30. The following year, he landed 48. Eventually, he eclipsed his goal of 50 fish in a season — all caught from a pontoon.
“For me, it was the jump,” Klimes said. “Having a seven-foot fish leap out of the water, right at the end of your boat. That was the drug.”
But catching 100-pound fish out of a small, exposed boat is not without its dangers. There’s always a chance the fish could jump and land on you, and Klimes cautions anglers never to let a hooked sturgeon swim underneath the boat. It’s also a good idea to fish with a partner.
“They are powerful fish,” Klimes said. “Anything that large that can launch itself completely out of the water, that’s just an incredibly strong animal. One fish we’ve caught a few times is particularly athletic. We call her the Kraken, and it’s such a rush to catch a fish like that.”
Sturgeon fishing is not for the faint of heart. It’s hard, physical work, and anglers aren’t likely to catch huge numbers of fish. On an average five-hour trip, Klimes hooks three or four sturgeon. I have experienced similar catch rates fishing the Snake River from a boat.
But if you’re willing to put in the work and learn the habits of the mighty sturgeon, the rewards are worth the effort. Like Klimes said, there’s nothing like the rush of a 100-pound fish leaping through the air at the end of your line.
Tight lines!
Note: You can watch a video of Ron Klimes’ sturgeon adventures at www.youtube.com/idahoron.
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
