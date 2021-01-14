Fishing Column: Icy gamble leads to state record catch

We set up shop and dropped our lures through the ice, careful not to let them hit the bottom. These lakes are crawling with crayfish, meaning anything that gets too close will be devoured by crustaceans.

Before sunup, Randal shuffled across the ice in pursuit of the first bite. His hook set was true, and we soon caught a glimpse of what had brought us on this wild adventure — a Lahontan cutthroat trout.

Lahontans are a unique species that only inhabit a handful of Idaho lakes. They thrive in desert water with high alkaline content and are most commonly found in Nevada. When conditions allow, southern Idaho is likely one of the few places on earth where they can be caught through the ice. I smiled to myself — for a fish nerd like me, that pan-sized trout pretty much made the trip.

We fished on and caught a few more Lahontans in the 14-inch range. I landed our group’s first big fish, a hefty rainbow trout — the other common game species found in these lakes. As the morning wore on, I got another heavy bite and Jon came over to assist. The fish flashed at the hole but somehow spit the hook. Jon looked at me, wide-eyed.