Fishing Column: Ice fishing kicks off with a special day at a special place

The hours slowly melted away. Most of our fish were caught jigging, but a bait rod would wiggle periodically, sending one of us slip-sliding across the ice to set the hook. We donated some of our secret bait to a neighboring group and cheered when it helped a young boy land his first fish. We celebrated almost as loudly — and much more sarcastically — when Caleb’s maligned Jaw Jacker finally went off and caught its first fish mid-afternoon. About that same time, it started snowing buckets. With our lodging at Sawtelle Mountain Resort just minutes away, we didn’t care. We fished on, and with dime-sized flakes flying, Jon and I doubled up on beautiful 22-inch cutthroats.