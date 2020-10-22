Fishing Column: How to land your lunker: What to do when a big fish strikes

Survive the onslaught

Many big fish are lost in the early stages of a fight. Bass and trout, in particular, will go bonkers in an attempt to shake your hook. When I hooked my big bass, it jumped immediately, then went on a blistering run and leaped again, getting at least 2 feet of air. Pointing your rod tip down when a fish jumps can relieve some of the tension on the line. If you can keep your nerve and survive the first 30 seconds, your chances of landing the fish improve dramatically.

Let it run

One of the most important rules of fighting a big fish — especially an oversized load like a sturgeon or saltwater game fish — is to let the fish run, or pull drag, without fighting against it. Only when the fish stops its run should you attempt to reel and gain line back. This is particularly vital when fighting fish on light tackle, such as an ice fishing rod. My big bass ran up and down the river for several minutes, smoking drag the whole time. There are two exceptions to this rule: If a big fish tries to make a run for heavy cover or if you are in danger of getting spooled (running out of line), there is no choice but to tighten the drag, try to horse the fish in, and hope for the best.