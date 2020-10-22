Fishing Column: How to land your lunker: What to do when a big fish strikes

Getting a big fish to bite is one of the most difficult—and exhilarating—tasks for any angler. Large fish of any species are rare, and they didn’t get big by being dumb. Even experienced anglers who spend a lot of time on the water might only get a few shots at a truly big fish each year. The key is to not screw it up when it happens.
But landing big fish is easier said than done. Lunkers put a lot of strain on your tackle, and they have no shortage of tricks they can use to evade capture. And since there’s no worse feeling than having your line go slack as a monster swims away, here are some tips for fighting and landing a lunker:
Be prepared
Some fisheries produce more trophy-sized fish than others, but a monster can strike at any moment. Tie good knots and maintain your tackle so that you’re always prepared to battle a whopper. Knicks, twists or stray knots in your line should be removed immediately. Retie or cry!
Be precise
Big fish are often wily and picky. Many a fly angler has missed a big trout because the cast or drift wasn’t perfect. The same goes for bait and lure presentations. On a recent Snake River outing, I was targeting a side-channel point with a crankbait but struggling to avoid hang-ups in the weeds. Just as I was thinking, “Of I can just get one clean run through there…” WHAM!! My plug got destroyed by a monster smallmouth bass.
Survive the onslaught
Many big fish are lost in the early stages of a fight. Bass and trout, in particular, will go bonkers in an attempt to shake your hook. When I hooked my big bass, it jumped immediately, then went on a blistering run and leaped again, getting at least 2 feet of air. Pointing your rod tip down when a fish jumps can relieve some of the tension on the line. If you can keep your nerve and survive the first 30 seconds, your chances of landing the fish improve dramatically.
Let it run
One of the most important rules of fighting a big fish — especially an oversized load like a sturgeon or saltwater game fish — is to let the fish run, or pull drag, without fighting against it. Only when the fish stops its run should you attempt to reel and gain line back. This is particularly vital when fighting fish on light tackle, such as an ice fishing rod. My big bass ran up and down the river for several minutes, smoking drag the whole time. There are two exceptions to this rule: If a big fish tries to make a run for heavy cover or if you are in danger of getting spooled (running out of line), there is no choice but to tighten the drag, try to horse the fish in, and hope for the best.
Use the net
The final seconds of a fight with a big fish are often high-risk. Boat edges and motors, rocks, shoreline vegetation and a huge, thrashing fish all create opportunities for disaster. The best remedy is to have a friend net the fish, always head-first and in one smooth motion. My buddy Jon hustled down the shoreline to help me net my big bass — a 19-inch, 4.5-pound smallmouth — returning the favor for my net job on his state record black crappie. When in doubt, get the net out!
No angler can win every battle with a trophy fish, but with these tips in your arsenal, your odds of success should improve. Tie good knots, and tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.
