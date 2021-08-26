Fishing Column: How to enjoy a crappie day on the water

There’s a reason we hooked three crappies in 90 seconds: Crappie live in massive schools, which they use as protection from predators as well as a means of rounding up prey. On a boat with a fish finder, schools of crappie appear as huge clouds under the boat. If you pass over one while trolling, odds are some bites are near at hand.

This schooling behavior makes crappie an ideal species to target with kids and beginners. Find one fish, and you’ll usually find a pile. As a bonus, crappie are great eating, with white, flaky flesh that crisps up perfectly in the frying pan.

Summer Troll

In warm weather, crappie often dwell in 10-20 feet of water—sometimes even shallower, especially on sunny days. This makes them ideal targets for trolling with small crankbaits. Simply drive along at 2 MPH or less, keeping the boat in water at least a couple feet deeper than your lure’s diving depth. When a fish hits, reel it in steadily—and keep a sharp eye on your other rods!