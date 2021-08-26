Fishing Column: How to enjoy a crappie day on the water

Our boat buzzed along, the faint hum of the motor barely audible above the steady waves of C.J. Strike Reservoir. Two rods bounced in holders as we trolled through the summer breeze.
“There’s a fish!” I yelled, grabbing a rod and handing it to my 3-year-old daughter, Quinn. “Crank him in!”
While Quinn reeled, I saw our other rod dancing. I grabbed it and quickly brought a 14-inch crappie to the net, which I then used to scoop Quinn’s catch, another nice crappie.
“Get ‘em back out!” I shouted, sending one lure back down while Quinn proudly carried the crappies to the livewell. I hadn’t even put 30 feet of line out when I felt the thrash of another slab crappie snapping up the crankbait.
I smiled. These moments of frantic catching are what having a crappie day is all about.
School’s in Session
There’s a reason we hooked three crappies in 90 seconds: Crappie live in massive schools, which they use as protection from predators as well as a means of rounding up prey. On a boat with a fish finder, schools of crappie appear as huge clouds under the boat. If you pass over one while trolling, odds are some bites are near at hand.
This schooling behavior makes crappie an ideal species to target with kids and beginners. Find one fish, and you’ll usually find a pile. As a bonus, crappie are great eating, with white, flaky flesh that crisps up perfectly in the frying pan.
Summer Troll
In warm weather, crappie often dwell in 10-20 feet of water—sometimes even shallower, especially on sunny days. This makes them ideal targets for trolling with small crankbaits. Simply drive along at 2 MPH or less, keeping the boat in water at least a couple feet deeper than your lure’s diving depth. When a fish hits, reel it in steadily—and keep a sharp eye on your other rods!
Idaho has two species of crappie, black and white. White crappie have a longer, more slender build, with vertical bars on the sides. Black crappie are shorter and stouter with a checkerboard-type pattern and no bars. Most trolling catches are white crappie, which love eating smaller fish.
Trolling can be dynamite during summer, but when cooler water sends crappie offshore, there’s a better way to reach them in deep water…
Get Jiggy With It
The most common way to catch crappie is with small panfish jigs, often tipped with a piece of worm or Power Bait. This will catch fish year-round, but it is most effective in late fall and early spring, when crappie schools are found 30 to 50 feet below the surface.
For jigging, an ultralight spinning rod spooled with six-pound line is ideal. Crappie are subtle biters, and using lighter gear is helpful for feeling the take. I often fish with two jigs on my line, and catching two fish at once is relatively common when the bite is hot. Bonus fish, including bass, trout, catfish and perch, are common bycatch for crappie anglers. And while a boat certainly helps, crappie jigs can be deployed from shore as well—usually under a slip bobber in areas where the water drops off quickly.
Crappie aren’t super common in the Magic Valley, but it’s a boom year at C.J. Strike, and there are several other fisheries within driving distance. With a handful of jigs or some slow-trolled crankbaits, chances are good you can enjoy a crappie day of your own. Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.