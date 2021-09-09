Fishing Column: How is the drought impacting local fisheries?

Why does the water get so low in some lakes and reservoirs?

Long story short: irrigation water takes priority over fishing and other recreational uses (reservoir water rights are usually owned and managed by irrigators—not IDFG or other state agencies). When hot and dry conditions persist, the natural consequence is low water. Some fisheries are traditionally full in spring, and drawn down considerably by fall. This is part of the annual lifecycle of these fisheries. However, many reservoirs started lower than usual this year, or didn’t refill at all. When winter comes, low water combined with limited oxygen below the ice can be a recipe for fish kills.

Which local fisheries have been impacted?