Fishing Column: How is the drought impacting local fisheries?

Well folks, I’m not breaking any news by saying we’re in a drought. It happens quickly here in the desert—a couple of low-snowpack winters combined with the record heat we’ve seen this summer, and just like that, water is a scarce resource.
I’ve been getting lots of questions about how low water conditions impact local fishing opportunities, both now and into the future. Here are some thoughts on the most common inquiries:
How do droughts impact fish?
Nature is resilient. As longtime residents of our climate, fish have largely adapted to deal with hot summers and fluctuating water levels. There are two things that can cause problems, though—when a fishery gets so low that fish don’t have enough oxygen to survive, and when low water levels interrupt a spawn. In the case of the former, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) will attempt to relocate fish or issue a salvage order (more on that later). If a spawn is disturbed, it can impact future populations.
“Magic Reservoir hasn’t filled during the past couple springs, so the perch haven’t had the flooded vegetation they need to spawn,” said IDFG Magic Valley Fisheries Biologist Joe Thiessen. “The damage is already done there, and we’ll likely see negative impacts on the perch fishery in future years.”
Why does the water get so low in some lakes and reservoirs?
Long story short: irrigation water takes priority over fishing and other recreational uses (reservoir water rights are usually owned and managed by irrigators—not IDFG or other state agencies). When hot and dry conditions persist, the natural consequence is low water. Some fisheries are traditionally full in spring, and drawn down considerably by fall. This is part of the annual lifecycle of these fisheries. However, many reservoirs started lower than usual this year, or didn’t refill at all. When winter comes, low water combined with limited oxygen below the ice can be a recipe for fish kills.
Which local fisheries have been impacted?
In the Magic Valley region, salvage orders have been issued for Mormon Reservoir, Fish Creek Reservoir and a section of the Big Wood River below Magic Dam. None of these are shockers—Mormon in particular has a history of alternating boom years and poor, dry years. I suspect it may have winterkilled this year—ice fishing was excellent in December, but had died off completely by late January, and the frozen lake was as low as I had ever seen it (it’s now completely dry).
“Mormon is a prime example of our response to managing fisheries during a drought,” Thiessen said. “When conditions allow, we stock trout and it often provides excellent fishing. When we don’t have enough water, we’ll divert those stockings to fisheries like Magic or Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.”
IDFG is doing additional monitoring of fisheries including the Big Wood River, Magic Reservoir, Silver Creek and Carey Lake to see how oxygen levels and fish populations are responding to the drought.
How does salvage fishing work?
Unfortunately, droughts sometimes leave IDFG with little choice but to issue a salvage order. When water levels are so low that fish won’t survive and relocation isn’t viable, IDFG removes harvest restrictions in an effort to limit waste. Anglers still need a license, but they can capture fish by any non-destructive means (hook-and-line, snagging, netting, or by hand) and can harvest as many fish as they want.
What can anglers do to help?
During extreme heat and/or dramatically low water conditions, it’s helpful to avoid fishing during the hottest parts of the day.
Warm water temps can stress fish, leading to higher fishing mortality rates. According to IDFG, this issue largely takes care of itself, as angler effort and fish activity tend to decrease significantly during these conditions. Anglers can help maintain quality fisheries year-round by obeying regulations and practicing catch-and-release during spawning seasons.
“We base our decisions on a combination of science, public input and commission approval,” Thiessen said. “Idaho is an opportunity state, and we typically only limit fishing opportunities if it is biologically beneficial to do so.”
Thiessen encourages anglers with questions to call the Magic Valley office at 208-324-4359. IDFG put out an explainer article on low water and fish salvage earlier this summer—it goes into greater detail about some of the science behind their decision-making.
IDFG also issues a news release anytime a new salvage order gets issued. Here’s hoping there won’t be many more this season.
Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.