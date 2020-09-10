Fishing Column: Holy Crappie! I witnessed a state record catch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks back, my phone buzzed with my favorite kind of message.

“Hey buddy,” texted my friend Jon Urban. “The state record for catch-and-release white crappie is only 14 inches. Let’s go break it!”

Needless to say, I required little convincing. Getting my hands on a state record fish has been on my bucket list for a while, and with a crappie ace like Jon as a partner, I figured we had a realistic shot. But nothing could have prepared us for the adventure that was about to unfold.

I met Jon at zero-dark-thirty and we loaded my boat with all the necessary gear for a panfish slab-hunt.

“Is it a record-breaking day?” I wondered aloud. “Let’s go find out!”

The fishing gods threw us two curveballs right off the bat. One was wind — the forecast called for almost none, but we were instead greeted by a strong, steady breeze. To make matters worse, my boat battery was dead. Without a trolling motor to fight the wind and a fish finder to mark schools of crappie, it wasn’t worth launching the boat. We continued our mission on foot.