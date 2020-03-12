Fishing Column: For this fishing dad, nothing beats a daughter’s 1st catch

You know you’re having a special experience when something you’ve always dreamed of — and knew would be awesome — exceeds your expectations.

I was blessed with one of those rare moments on President’s Day, when my wife Anna and I took our first fishing trip with our daughter, Quinn.

Fishing is such a joyful part of my life that I couldn’t wait to share it with Quinn. At 21 months old, my little girl is already showing keen interest, catching fish with her magnetic rod in the bathtub and playing with her Velcro fishing set in the living room. She is mesmerized by marine life at zoos and aquariums, and fresh fish and chips is one of her favorite meals.