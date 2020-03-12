Fishing Column: For this fishing dad, nothing beats a daughter’s 1st catch

You know you’re having a special experience when something you’ve always dreamed of — and knew would be awesome — exceeds your expectations.
I was blessed with one of those rare moments on President’s Day, when my wife Anna and I took our first fishing trip with our daughter, Quinn.
Fishing is such a joyful part of my life that I couldn’t wait to share it with Quinn. At 21 months old, my little girl is already showing keen interest, catching fish with her magnetic rod in the bathtub and playing with her Velcro fishing set in the living room. She is mesmerized by marine life at zoos and aquariums, and fresh fish and chips is one of her favorite meals.
And so, after spending a family weekend in McCall, I decided it was time to try the real thing. On our way home, we made a pitstop to ice fish Horsethief Reservoir outside Cascade. It was a beautiful, sunny winter day, and Quinn beamed with curiosity as Anna dressed her in her snowsuit. With my fishing gear in one sled and the cutest snow princess I’ve ever seen in another, we made our way to a quiet corner of Horsethief.
Quinn watched intently as I rigged up a rod, tipped a pink lure with a mealworm and began jigging. We decided it was too risky to give Quinn a hook just yet, so I gave her a lure-free rod and she “fished” out of the same hole as daddy, jigging away while mom snapped pictures.
Quinn was a happy camper, but the first two fish to show up on my flasher refused to eat. Then, about 20 minutes in, I found a taker.
“Quinny, we have a fish!” I yelled, handing her the rod. With help from mom, she reeled up a 14-inch rainbow trout.
“A fish, a fish!” Quinn beamed. “Hi, fish!”
I told her this was a rainbow trout and invited her to touch it, which she did without hesitation. After Anna snapped some epic photos, Quinn waved goodbye as we sent the trout back down the hole.
Satisfied and smiling from ear to ear, I asked Quinn if she was ready to go home.
“No,” she said, matter-of-factly. “More fish!”
You have free articles remaining.
That’s my girl!
As the three of us huddled in the ice shelter, I got that awesome feeling that only happens when there’s nowhere you’d rather be than right where you are, sharing a special moment with your favorite people.
I snapped back into action as another fish appeared on the flasher. One jig, two jigs, three jigs, smash!
Quinn knew the drill now. From mom’s lap, she excitedly landed another feisty rainbow.
“What kind of fish is that?” I asked her.
“Trout!”
“Good job! And what does he eat?”
“Worms!”
After more photos and another successful release, I stood to stretch my back. Quinn pointed at my bucket seat.
“Sit down please, Daddy,” she requested. “More fish!”
That’s my girl! We only fished until naptime, but it was the most rewarding hour I’ve ever spent on the water — and something tells me it’s the first chapter of a long, beautiful story for my new fishing buddy.
Tight lines!
Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.