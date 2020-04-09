Fishing Column: Fishing tips to cure the stay-at-home blues

‘Summerize’ the boat

Before we know it, those ramps will be open for business. Is your boat ready for action? Renew your registration (which can be done online) and make sure everything is in working order. A good checklist includes checking batteries and lights, greasing axles and topping off the air in the trailer tires.

Organize your tackle

This one is my favorite, if only because I’m slightly OCD. But tackle boxes do tend to get jumbled, so it’s nice to declutter. Chewed up soft plastics and rusty hooks can be tossed. Flies, jigs and treble hooks can be sharpened. Speaking of flies, you might even tie a few new ones!

One tactic I adopted several years ago is organizing my gear by species. Rather than keeping everything in one big box, I have smaller tackle trays that house species-specific gear. One for bass. One for trout. One for panfish. One for catfish and sturgeon. The list goes on.

The trays fit in a few different tackle bags and backpacks. I’m a big fan of this method because it allows me to quickly and easily pack for a trip. Headed to Brownlee? Better grab gear for crappie, catfish and bass. Hiking into a high mountain lake? Just toss my trout tray in a daypack and I’m good to go.

Plan your next adventure

At some point, coronavirus will pass and we’ll all be back to fully enjoying the Idaho outdoors. While we wait, we can map out future trips to destinations near and far. There’s a nearby trout reservoir I’d like to explore later this spring. And I’ve also heard rumors of giant wipers (a cross between white and striped bass, neither of which we have in Idaho) patrolling a small lake in Oregon. Pick some spots on the map and get planning! We’ll have this virus whupped before long. And when we do, it will be high time for some tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.

