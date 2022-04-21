Fishing Column: Fishing Superstitions: Are they ‘Reel’ or Imagined?

Anglers are creatures of habit. Just about every one of us has a tackle box full of quirks.

A lucky hat. Secret spots. Lucky lures. The list goes on. But where do all these superstitions come from?

Fishing, no matter how skilled or experienced a person becomes, requires an element of luck. Variables like weather and fish behavior are things we can predict, but not control. With millions of fish spread out over millions of cubic feet of water, the odds of catching that once-in-a-lifetime trophy are pretty long.

Sure, we do our research, but we also put our faith in “lucky” trinkets and techniques that have been good to us in the past. Some of these habits are smart (past successes can often be replicated) while others are silly (fish could really care less about our headwear). There are, however, some universal fishing superstitions. Let’s explore and debate their legitimacy.

No bananas on boat

I’ve encountered this rule nearly everywhere I’ve fished, from the Great Lakes to the Puget Sound. But why would a yellow piece of fruit be bad luck for fishing?

The answer dates back to the early days of ship travel, when sailors became wary of bananas, which were good hiding places for poisonous spiders and insects—not the kind of bunkmates you want on a long voyage. Bananas also cause other fruits to spoil more quickly. There are reported cases of sailors dying below deck because of methane poisoning from all the rotting fruit. No wonder bananas were considered unlucky cargo!

These days, eating a banana on the water would likely be harmless. But out of respect for the mariners who came before us (and yes, some superstition) there are no bananas allowed on my boat.

Curse of first-cast fish

Many anglers believe catching a fish on the first cast will mean bad luck for the rest of the outing. I have seen this firsthand once or twice. But on many more occasions, catching a fish on the first cast has foreshadowed a productive day. I don’t mind a first-cast catch — it means you’re (probably) in a good spot, and (probably) using the right lures. Chalk this one up as an old fisherman’s tale (but if you buy into it, just reel in super-fast on your first cast. There’s no such thing as a second-cast curse).

Don’t mention ‘Larry’

In “Encanto,” they don’t talk about Bruno. In fishing, mentioning the wind — sometimes known by the codename “Larry”— is taboo. Some anglers believe talking about the weather will anger Poseidon and conjure a storm.

This superstition can also be traced back to early sailors. I guess when you spend most of your time in a wooden ship, and your life depends on it staying upright, you’ll do anything you can to try and avoid rough seas. I do spend a lot of time looking at weather reports — wind, in particular — when I plan my fishing trips. But after 22 years in Idaho, I know better than to think our words have any influence over the wind. Whether you mention Larry or not, odds are he’ll show up at some point.

Early worm gets fish

Fishing and early mornings are synonymous. But how important is it to be on the water by first light? For me, an early start is most critical with ice fishing. Too many times, I’ve seen a hot bite taper off by noon. Some species, like stiped bass and lake-dwelling trout, often bite best early (or late). Outside of that, I find bite windows are more directly tied to factors like water temperature, barometric pressure, food availability and, in the ocean, tides. Oftentimes, the fish will bite all day. Still, getting out early is a good way to maximize your chances — and make the most of your day on the water. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

