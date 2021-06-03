Fishing Column: Famed Lake Walcott provides unforgettable adventure

“Giant!” I hollered, and when the lunker breached in front of Caleb’s kayak, he confirmed it.

Kyle was nearby, too, gleefully chuckling as I battled another Walcott special. I would have loved some help landing this one, but in kayak angling, you’re on your own. Carefully, I one-armed the fish toward the side of the boat and let out a war cry as it slid into my net.

This fish was 19.25 inches, but it had unnatural girth. Its tiger stipes looked like stretch marks! Our heaviest fish of the day, it pushed the weight of our five biggest fish past 20 pounds—an astounding total, especially for smallmouth in Idaho.

As we pedaled back to the launch, I felt super grateful—both to Kyle for sharing the magic of kayak fishing, and to Walcott for letting us tangle with a few of its legendary giants. I haven’t stopped smiling since. Tight lines!

Catfish are Jumping! Come learn how to catch one.

My next fishing class, Catfish are Jumping, is set from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum. We will cover everything you need to know to catch channel and flathead catfish in Idaho! Cats are perhaps the most underrated game fish in our state—big, hard-fighting and great in the frying pan. Register and get all the details at tightlines208.com. I’ll see you there!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit tightlines208.com.

